The Body of an Unidentified Male Found Floating in Hudson off Dobbs Ferry

By Barrett Seaman

Alerted by a boater, the Westchester County Police Marine Unit picked up the body of a man floating in the Hudson River off Dobbs Ferry on Wednesday, October 2. Neither the cause of death nor the identity of the man was immediately known, though New York State Police did say that the dead man did not fit the description of 59-year-old George Grogan of Poughkeepsie, whose wife’s body was discovered in his Dodge Caravan near Bear Mountain last weekend. The body of the man discovered in the Hudson is in the hands if the Westchester Medical Examiner. (This story will be updated as warranted.)