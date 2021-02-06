The Black Contribution to The Thin Blue Line: Greenburgh’s First African-American Police Officers

In honor of Black History Month, we, the Assistant Town Historians, wanted to show you, our readers the stories of Greenburgh’s first African-American police officers. We would like to examine the lives of the: first black officer in Greenburgh, first black ranking officer in Greenburgh, and the first Community Relations Officer.

By: Riley Wentzler & Felicia Barber with research assistance from Ryan Stuzin

Detective Henry Heath:

Detective Henry Heath was Greenburgh’s first ever African-American police officer. He was appointed to Police Officer on February 1, 1950 and promoted to Detective February 8, 1961 (Personal Communication from Police Chief Chris McNerney).





Lieutenant David Robinson:

Lieutenant David Robinson was the first African-American ranking officer in Greenburgh. He was born in 1924 ( https://www.ancestry.com/1940-census/usa/New-York/David-Robinson_fqb84 ). He was appointed to Police Officer on November 1, 1950 and promoted to Sergeant on July 1, 1968. In 1971, he earned the rank of Lieutenant (Personal Communication from Police Chief Chris McNerney).





Detective Eddie Ponder:

He was appointed to Police Officer on February 1, 1953 and promoted to Detective on January 14, 1969. Later he was named as the first Community Relations Officer (Personal Communication from Police Chief Chris McNerney).

About the Authors:

We are both Assistant Town Historians at Greenburgh Town Hall and we are engaged to be married and are currently looking for permanent employment.

Riley Wentzler:

I was born and raised in a small rural town in central Pennsylvania. In high school, I took every honors course available including four years of Spanish. I received A's in all of them. I graduated third in my class of 146 students. This brought me to Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. Once there, I continued my trend of academic excellence. I graduated summa cum laude in Political Science with a minor in Spanish and a Master's in Communication Studies, with a G.P.A of 3.94. It was also there that I met my lovely fiancée, Felicia Barber.

Felicia Barber:

I was born in New York City and raised in Hartsdale, New York. I graduated from Ardsley High School. I recently earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Graphic Design at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. It was here that I met my fiancé, Riley Wentzler.

Volunteer – Research Assistant – Ryan Stuzin:

I was born and raised in Scarsdale, New York. I am a senior at Edgemont High School, where I am captain of the varsity ski and golf teams. I also cover the ski team for the Scarsdale Inquirer. I have been a volunteer junior ski patroller at Stratton Mountain in Vermont and founded the Red Cross Club at my high school. I will be attending Colgate University in the fall, with a plan to study political science and/or history and eventually go to law school. I participated in the Town of Greenburgh internship program last summer, which inspired me to learn more about our town and its government. That, coupled with my love of history, is what prompted me to reach out to Riley and Felicia to help them with their articles about the history of Greenburgh.





References:

Ancestry. (1997-2021, (NOT GIVEN) (NOT GIVEN)). David Robinson in the 1940 Census. Retrieved from ancestry.com: https://www.ancestry.com/1940-census/usa/New-York/David-Robinson_fqb84

About the Authors:

We are both Assistant Town Historians at Greenburgh Town Hall and we are engaged to be married and are currently looking for permanent employment.

Riley Wentzler:

I was born and raised in a small rural town in central Pennsylvania. In high school, I took every honors course available including four years of Spanish. I received A's in all of them. I graduated third in my class of 146 students. This brought me to Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. Once there, I continued my trend of academic excellence. I graduated summa cum laude in Political Science with a minor in Spanish and a Master's in Communication Studies, with a G.P.A of 3.94. It was also there that I met my lovely fiancée, Felicia Barber.

Felicia Barber:

I was born in New York City and raised in Hartsdale, New York. I graduated from Ardsley High School. I recently earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Graphic Design at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. It was here that I met my fiancé, Riley Wentzler.

Volunteer – Research Assistant – Ryan Stuzin:

I was born and raised in Scarsdale, New York. I am a senior at Edgemont High School, where I am captain of the varsity ski and golf teams. I also cover the ski team for the Scarsdale Inquirer. I have been a volunteer junior ski patroller at Stratton Mountain in Vermont and founded the Red Cross Club at my high school. I will be attending Colgate University in the fall, with a plan to study political science and/or history and eventually go to law school. I participated in the Town of Greenburgh internship program last summer, which inspired me to learn more about our town and its government. That, coupled with my love of history, is what prompted me to reach out to Riley and Felicia to help them with their articles about the history of Greenburgh.

References:

Ancestry. (1997-2021, (NOT GIVEN) (NOT GIVEN)). David Robinson in the 1940 Census. Retrieved from ancestry.com: https://www.ancestry.com/1940-census/usa/New-York/David-Robinson_fqb84