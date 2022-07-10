The Bears Are Still Here

July 10, 2022

Recently residents of Westchester have a new worry to add to that of inflation and revised property assessments, bears. A bear and its cub or perhaps multiple bears have been seen roaming around Irvington. The Hudson Independent wrote that most of the bear ex­perts con­tacted by Recs & Parks opined that the bear was prob­a­bly just pass­ing through and would not cause any harm. Bears have been sighted for at least the last two years in towns in Westchester that include White Plains, Scarsdale and Hastings. They haven’t gone away. The fact that Mama bear in Irvington was seen with a cub indicates that not only are they not going away, they are multiplying and that there is a Daddy bear also in the area. I encourage everyone to sign a petition https://chng.it/ptm4HDwCns that I created two years ago, that will be sent to Governor Hochul, asking that the bears in the area be transferred upstate to their natural habitat so that the inevitable tragic consequences of a multiplying hungry bear population will be averted.

Sincerely,

Gamaliel Isaac Irvington




