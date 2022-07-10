Advertisement
Letters to the Editor

The Bears Are Still Here

July 10, 2022

Recently residents of Westchester have a new worry to add to that of inflation and revised property assessments, bears.  A bear and its cub or perhaps multiple bears have been seen roaming around Irvington.  The Hudson Independent wrote that most of the bear ex­perts con­tacted by Recs & Parks opined that the bear was prob­a­bly just pass­ing through and would not cause any harm.  Bears have been sighted for at least the last two years in towns in Westchester that include White Plains, Scarsdale and Hastings.  They haven’t gone away.  The fact that Mama bear in Irvington was seen with a cub indicates that not only are they not going away, they are multiplying and that there is a Daddy bear also in the area.  I encourage everyone to sign a petition https://chng.it/ptm4HDwCns  that I created two years ago, that will be sent to Governor Hochul, asking that the bears in the area be transferred upstate to their natural habitat so that the inevitable tragic consequences of a multiplying hungry bear population will be averted.

Sincerely,

Gamaliel Isaac

Irvington

THE HUDSON INDEPENDENT IS NOW A NONPROFIT. HERE’S WHAT THAT MEANS FOR YOU—AND US

July 6, 2022
By The Editors— Now in its seventeenth year of providing news coverage for and about the river towns of the...
County Weighs Bid for Disputed Pocantico Lake Property

July 10, 2022
By Jeff Wilson--        Members of Save Pocantico Lake (SPL), the grassroots organization vehemently opposed to the proposed construction of...
Tarrytown Administrator to Lead Elmsford School District

July 8, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Tarrytown administrator is moving up to lead a neighboring school district. On July 6, the Elmsford...
Congressman Bowman Surveys Irvington, an Addition to His Revised District 16

July 7, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- When Jamaal Bowman ousted incumbent Eliot Engel as the Representative of New York’s 16thCongressional District in 2020,...
Together We Are Feeding Westchester

July 5, 2022
Hunger is right here in Westchester. It can be hard to imagine — so many people in need of food...
Westchester County Giving Free COVID Vaccines to Youngest Eligible Children

July 5, 2022
Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced Tuesday that the County Health Department is offering free pediatric Moderna COVID-19 vaccines this...
Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse Renovation To Begin Shortly

July 2, 2022
By Robert Kimmel-- Much needed repairs to Sleepy Hollow’s iconic lighthouse are set to begin soon after the July 4th...
Fourth of July Fireworks to Light Up Skies at Pierson Park

July 2, 2022
Rivertown residents can have a blast on the Fourth of July without having to leave town. On Monday, July 4,...
Kevin J. Plunkett Named As Phelps Community Board Chair

July 1, 2022
The Phelps Hospital Community Board has elected Kevin J. Plunkett, of Tarrytown, as its new chair. In this role, Mr....
On a Course to Greatness

June 30, 2022
By Tom Pedulla— If determination matters – and it certainly does – look for Dobbs Ferry’s Jonathan Oakes to excel...
