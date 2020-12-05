The Bakehouse of Tarrytown – A Rare Gem

December 5, 2020

By Linda Viertel–

When Liv Hansen and Luiz Silva opened their new bakery at the historic Tarrytown train station on March 2, they had no idea they would have to close within 3 weeks due to COVID-19. One person was working on staff during that early pandemic era, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. with not even enough pedestrian traffic to stay open.

But The Bakehouse reopened on July 4th with a small, dedicated staff, and has been gaining customers daily; most stop by and say, “We didn’t know you were here!” Hansen and Silva, owners and bakers at their premiere bakery, The Bakehouse in Ardsley (formerly known as The Riviera, a 70 year-old institution frequented by long-time customers), are providing Tarrytowners with the same quality, made from scratch savories and sweets that customers relished before their closure and in Ardsley for years.

Whether you want to grab a fresh croissant, muffin or scone with a cup of Coffee Labs coffee or decide on a more generous morning repast such as a breakfast burrito, frittata or a French onion grilled cheese sandwich, you will taste honest, home-made flavors made with the freshest ingredients.

Hansen noted that a favorite culinary treat during these more isolating times has been The Bakehouse’s chicken pot pie, frozen and ready to pop into the oven so it comes piping hot to the table. The list of The Bakehouse savory offerings is extensive: focaccias, sandwiches, fresh salads, tarts, lasagna, mac and cheese, a variety of burritos, spanakopita, stuffed peppers, meatloaf and more. All can be pre-ordered 24 hours in advance at: www. bakehouse.us

The Bakehouse is most famous for its glorious, bountiful baked goods, and the most creative, exquisite cakes imaginable that taste as divine as they look. A scroll through their website’s gallery of cakes is jaw-dropping. I recommend an online visit just to witness Hansen’s cake artistry. You can also choose from over a dozen pies and tarts, numerous cupcake delights (try the mini dozen sampler for starters)- several decorated with charming icing flowers. Other treats may be cannoli, eclairs, raspberry bars, cookies (plates and beautifully wrapped tiers are available) lemon bars, and brownies.

Hansen noted that they have also started offering four-inch versions of The Bakehouse’s cakes and tarts, smaller salad offerings, customized portions of comfort food now that many residents are dining in twos or alone.

The holidays are fast approaching, and that might mean adults are working out diligently to get in shape for a guilt-free indulgence in December sweets. But, they’re also contemplating what projects children, grandchildren and friends – the whole family- might enjoy. The Bakehouse is offering preassembled gingerbread house kits, with icing, an assortment of decorations and directions for finishing the assembly. “It’s a great at-home project for kids,” said Hansen,” while supporting your local merchant.”

Gingerbread men cookies can be purchased fully decorated or in a little bag, with icing and directions, for another at-home kids’ project: a perfect stocking stuffer or gift for children, grandchildren and friends.

Holiday news at The Bakehouse will be posted throughout December (bakehouse.us) so check online to order or see if Hansen will be making her traditional large gingerbread construction which, in the past, has been, among others, a castle, a doll house, a Mars planet, and a fairy house. Medical protocol will dictate if she can create her fanciful baked display for public viewing.

So, if cooking endless breakfasts, lunches and dinners has become a chore, there is no better way than to get help by visiting The Bakehouse online and chose every-day basics from artisanal bread to ready-made meals, comfort food to healthy salads, but don’t forget a sweet or two. You deserve it.











If You Go:

The Bakehouse of Tarrytown

2 Depot Plaza (in the train station)

914-366-7420 or 914-366-7421

tarrytown@bakehouse.us

Tues. – Sat.: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas & New Year’s Hours

Monday, Dec-21: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tuesday & Wednesday: 7a.m.-6p.m.

Thursday, Dec-24: 7a.m.-4p.m.

CLOSED DECEMBER 25th

Monday, Dec-28: 7a.m.-2p.m.

Tuesday & Wednesday: 7a.m.-6p.m.

Thursday, Dec-31: 7a.m.-4p.m.

CLOSED JANUARY 1st – JANUARY 7th