Letters to the editor The $9.5 million Fair Housing Settlement Against Greenburgh Was No “Clerical Error” Published 55 seconds ago55s ago June 4, 2021 The Town of Greenburgh should not be allowed to sweep under the rug a $9.5 million settlement in federal court against the town. In what may be a record for a fair housing case in the U.S., a developer who wanted to build 45 units of affordable housing off Central Avenue in Edgemont received the payout, which did not include the $4.2 million in town legal fees to fight the lawsuit. In a press release, Supervisor Paul Feiner blamed the case on a “clerical error” on a zoning map that included the property off Central Avenue in the Central Business District. It is across the street from the Greenburgh Nature Center on Dromore Road. However, that clerical error existed on zoning maps going back to 1997, and perhaps even longer. The settlement capped a litigation that started in 2007 in the state courts, during which time judges ruled that the town’s two attempts to rezone the property after the multifamily development was proposed were illegal, saying it was “not based on evidence but was arbitrary and capricious, based on community pressure and bad faith.”Advertisement The effort to stop this development must be seen in the context of affordable housing development in Edgemont. In 2015, I was engaged by S&R, the plaintiff in the case, to write a letter to the planning board supporting an affordable housing bonus, owing to my nearly 30 years of experience in the affordable housing sector. My research discovered there had been no affordable housing development in Edgemont for over 50 years. Unsurprisingly, Edgemont is only 1.2% Black; no students in the Edgemont School District are eligible for free or reduced price lunches. The town has put nearly all of its affordable housing projects in racially mixed Fairview, leading to the conclusion by Westchester County Legislator Alfreda Williams, a former Greenburgh Town Clerk, that the Town Board has purposely steered almost all of the Town’s low-income housing to that community. She added that the result has been the “ghettoizing” of the area. It is a tragic irony that the town will make Fairview taxpayers pay for the lawsuit, along with Edgemont and the other unincorporated areas of Greenburgh. The Rivertowns are excluded. The $14 million incurred by Greenburgh–with $2.7 million covered by insurance–recalls the Town’s $6.5 million settlement in 2013 (with $1 million covered by insurance), at that time the largest ever paid for religious discrimination. The Pentacostal-affiliated Fortress Bible Church brought the action after the town tried to stop the mostly Black congregation from building on Pomander Drive next to the Sprain Brook Parkway. To characterize the Dromore Road settlement as due to a “clerical error” would ignore town zoning that has perpetuated economic and racial segregation. As Brookings Fellow Bruce Katz recently said in a similar context, “…reform is hard fought because the headwinds against change are strong, structural, and deeply obscured within the arcana of bureaucratic procedure.” Alexander Roberts The writer is a member of The Hudson Independen’st Editorial Board Share the News!Advertisement Community News Irvington News Local News Our Schools Irvington High Junior to Participate in Premier Science Research Competition June 4, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School junior Emelyn Juenger has been chosen to compete in the Science Teachers Association of New York... Read More Community News Community Links June 2, 2021 Village Government Village of Irvington Village of Tarrytown Tarrytown Village News Village of Sleepy Hollow Village of Dobbs Ferry Schools... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Irvington Theater Celebrates Pride with Special Streaming Event June 23-25 June 2, 2021 By Brad Ogden– While Irvington Theater (IT) introduces in-person, outdoor events this summer, the 'cultural heart of the Rivertowns' is... Read More Community News Greenburgh News Local News Politics - Westchester + Rivertowns Top News Feiner Stresses Experience Edge Over Young in Democratic Primary Forum June 1, 2021 By Brianna Staudt Incumbent Paul Feiner emphasized constituent services, experience and “progressive” accomplishments while challenger Tasha Young called for systemic... Read More Community News On a Gray Memorial Day, the Ceremonies and the Crowds Returned May 31, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— There were no parades—unless one counts the walk from Irvington’s Main Street down the Aqueduct to Memorial... Read More Government News Irvington News Irvington’s David Imamura Named Chair Of The State’s Independent Redistricting Commission May 31, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— The pieces are coming together that will ultimately determine the political map of New York State for... Read More Community News Dobbs Ferry News Top News White Supremacist Banner Hung—Then Removed—From Ashford Avenue Bridge May 30, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- Drivers on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway early Sunday morning faced a large banner hanging from... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Government News Irvington News Local News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Top News Village Tax Rates to Rise Modestly for 2021-22 May 30, 2021 By Brianna Staudt Village tax rates will rise modestly heading into the new fiscal year June 1 as local governments... Read More Community News Government News Irvington News Westchester News Irvington’s Dr. Kathy Kaufman Named to New Post at Westchester DA’s Office May 27, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- Feeling a need for more robust analysis of prosecution patterns, Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah has... Read More Community News Irvington News Local News BLM Sign Defacement in East Irvington Breeds More BLM Signs May 25, 2021 On the eve of the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, Roger Burkhardt and Jane Fankhanel put a fresh Black... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint