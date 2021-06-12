Community News
The 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Visits Lyndhurst

June 11, 2021

By Steve Sears—

The Westminster Kennel Club has selected one of the most beautiful locations in America to hold its prestigious 145th Dog Show event: outdoors at the 67-acre Lyndhurst mansion and property, located on the banks of the scenic Hudson River in Tarrytown.

Rotary Duck Derby in Tarrytown

Lyndhurst has been closed since June 1 in preparation for the show and will remain closed until June 17. The event, which is presented by Purina Pro Plan, is not open to spectators or vendors.

The historic site is thrilled to welcome the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. It is the first time that the show, in its long history, has traveled outside of New York City. The event has been held in recent years at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

Gail Miller Bisher, the Westminster Kennel Club Director of Communications, said the organization is happy to be at Lyndhurst this year. “The Lyndhurst estate has hosted dog shows for 30 years,” she said, “So it is not uncommon for them to have a dog show here. But, of course, our show is much larger than most that came from local kennel clubs. The other interesting part is that the Lyndhurst estate, the last family to live there — the Jay Gould family — his children and grandchildren not only bred show dogs, they exhibited show dogs at Westminster in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Even one of his grandchildren judged at Westminster. So, there are many historical ties between Westminster and Lyndhurst and its beautiful grounds, and we’re thrilled to be here.”

Events kicked off this morning, June 11, with the 8th Annual Masters Agility Championship. Preliminaries were held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Finals Competition will take place this evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Saturday, June 12, activities will include both judging of Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding Breeds, and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding Groups from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show closes on Sunday, June 13, with the 6th Annual Masters Obedience Championship from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.  Also, both the judging of Sporting, Working, Terrier Breeds, and the Junior Showmanship Preliminaries are scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Junior Showmanship Finals are from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Sporting, Working, and Terrier Groups from 7: 30 p.m. to 11 p.m., and it all culminates with a Best in Show presentation.

For more information about the Westminster Kennel Club and the show, visit www.westminsterkennelclub.org.

