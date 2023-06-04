Thanks to The Organizers of the RiverArt’s Tour

June 4, 2023

On Saturday I had the pleasure attending some of the RiverArt’s music tours at different locations. I would like to thank River Arts for sponsoring this enjoyable day. I am amazed that Adam Hart was able to produce an event with over 125 free performances at 41 venues – held on one day. He is very talented! And has organizational skills that everyone should envy.

I was also impressed with the quality of the music performed. My sister graduated from Juilliard, my niece performs classical piano at the Philadelphia Ballet so I appreciate excellent music. The performances were high quality –the musicians were very talented. It was fun listening to the music from neighbors and residents who I previously did not know perform in bands and have so much talent

The River Arts Music tour is community at it’s best. A big thank you to all the exceptional performers who made Saturday, June 3rd a highlight of the year for many residents of our town. My only regret is that I was unable to attend all 125 of the performances in one day!

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor