Thanks to Community for Supporting Dobbs Ferry Library

To the Editor:

On behalf of the board of the Friends of the Dobbs Ferry Library, I would like to extend a huge “thank you” to our local community for its generosity and support in ensuring that our recent capital campaign was a complete success.

The donations we received will be used to buy state-of-the-art A/V equipment for the Library’s Community Meeting Room, including a new projector, microphones, and other equipment that will further enhance the innovative and well-received programming that the Library currently offers on a regular basis.

The campaign was organized to match monies left by the estate of Library advocate Jane Andres, and it quickly surpassed our expectations. All additional funds will be put toward funding Library programs.

It gives me great pride to live in such a caring and compassionate community.

Sincerely,

Vikki Jones

President, Friends of the Dobbs Ferry Library