Thanks For Voting

November 10, 2024
To the Editor
I want to express my deep gratitude for those who voted in the recent election; we received an outpouring of support – over 70% in Westchester. I fully intend to work hard in the House of Representatives over the next two years to validate the faith placed in me. It has been an honor to serve as County Executive for the last 7 years… and now, a new challenge awaits.
Happy Thanksgiving wishes to all.
George LatimerRead or leave a comment on this story...
Racist Text Messages Sent Nationwide Addressed Locally
November 9, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Racist text messages sent nationwide to Black and brown individuals, including students, from unknown sources after Election...Read More
The New Guy On The Tarrytown Board
November 8, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees election was uncontested, but there is a new face in the lineup:...Read More
Voting–In Sickness and In Health
November 6, 2024
By Jeff Wilson-- When Lauren Novotny was admitted to Phelps Hospital on Friday, November 1, she had another concern...Read More
Persevering Songstress Lucinda Williams Returns To The Cap
November 6, 2024
By W.B. King-- When The Hudson Independent caught up with the multi-Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Lucinda Williams by phone from...Read More
Rabid Raccoon Found in Tarrytown
November 6, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Westchester County Department of Health is notifying residents that a rabid raccoon was found acting aggressively...Read More
Phelps Raises Record For Cancer Care
November 6, 2024
At its annual Champagne Ball fundraiser at Sleepy Hollow Country Club on October 18, Northwell Phelps Hospital raised a record...Read More
Dows Lane Students Choose School Drive in Mock Election
November 6, 2024
In a lesson about democracy, kindergarten through third grade students at Dows Lane Elementary School took part in a mock...Read More
Latimer is Heading to Washington
November 6, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive George Latimer is heading to Washington. Latimer, who has led the county for...Read More
Lawler Retains His Seat With Commanding Victory Over Mondaire Jones
November 6, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The Paramount Country Club in New City, on the Rockland County side of District 17, turned out...Read More
Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor Shares Career Insights Ahead of Music Hall Show
November 4, 2024
By W.B. King-- A band born from busking on street corners in places like Ontario, New York City and Boone,...Read More
