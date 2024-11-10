Thanks For Voting

November 10, 2024

The Hudson Independent

To the Editor

I want to express my deep gratitude for those who voted in the recent election; we received an outpouring of support – over 70% in Westchester. I fully intend to work hard in the House of Representatives over the next two years to validate the faith placed in me. It has been an honor to serve as County Executive for the last 7 years… and now, a new challenge awaits.

Happy Thanksgiving wishes to all.

George Latimer