Thanks for Making River Spirit Music & Arts Festival a Success

To the Editor:

We are grateful to all who made Hastings’ Second Annual Waterfront Concert Series and River Spirit Music & Arts Festival successful. With the continued support from Hastings’ Mayor Niki Armacost and Village Trustees, as well as our sponsors, advertisers, generous raffle donors and individual contributors, we produced five events for audiences of all ages and from around the Rivertowns and the surrounding area. Our Waterfront shows featured touring artists – Birds of Chicago, The End of America and The Englishtown Project – who gave magnificent performances! The Festival featured 22 artists, including nationally touring artists (from as far away as California and Maine), regional and local artists, tons of childrens’ activities, delicious food and beverages offerings, and a wonderful assortment of vendors and exhibitors.

Thanks to our amazing Village Police, Fire, Parks and Recreation, DPW and Building Departments, as well as Parking Enforcement Officers, Ambulance Corps, and administrative staff who provided vital support.

Thanks also to Forty North, SLICES and Sakura Garden for providing artist hospitality; Safe & Sound Productions for beautiful sound; Lynx Transport for logistical support; Hastings Historical Society for water and Wi-Fi; The Hudson Independent for spreading the word; and to Town Supervisor Paul Feiner for his continued support.

Special thanks goes out to our dedicated staff and awesome crew of volunteers from throughout the Rivertowns, without whom these events would not be possible.

Finally, we are grateful for all of our neighbors and friends in the Rivertowns who support live music and arts by attending events.

Peter Shafran, Executive Producer

Paula Panzer, Manager

River Spirit Music, LLC