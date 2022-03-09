Thanks for Feeding Our Kids

March 9, 2022

To the editor:

It’s National School Breakfast Week and No Kid Hungry New York wants to extend a big thank you to the hardworking folks across Hudson Valley schools who prepare and serve meals to our kids every day.

One in 5 kids in our state may face hunger, and thousands of kids in the Hudson Valley depend on school breakfast for a good start to their school day. With the pandemic and inflation making it harder for families to put food on the table, too many kids come to school on an empty stomach. We know what that can mean: trouble focusing, poorer attendance, lower test scores and a higher risk of chronic diseases.

Advertisement





Making school breakfast part of a child’s school day ensures that kids can grow up healthier, feel better and succeed in class.

All of this wouldn’t be possible without the help of the many school nutrition professionals who come to work in the early hours every morning to prep and serve meals. Throughout the pandemic—even when schools were closed—they’ve ensured our kids’ nutritional needs are met.

This National School Breakfast Week, we celebrate the importance of school breakfast and the role school nutrition professionals play in providing healthy, accessible meals to the thousands of children across New York.

Rachel Sabella

Director of No Kid Hungry New York