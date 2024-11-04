Support our Sponsors
Thank You, River Arts

November 4, 2024

I would like to thank River Arts for sponsoring their annual studio arts tour this past weekend. I visited some of the artists and was very impressed with how spectacular their work is. The River Arts studio tours is a great opportunity for residents to appreciate how lucky we are to have so much talent in our town.

It’s important to support our neighbors who are artists. The Town of Greenburgh has art galleries in our municipal buildings (including Town Hall). We recently started taping cable TV and you tube interviews with local artists -featuring their art. Link to the videos is below:

http://greenburghpublicaccess.com/greenburgh-celebrates-the-visual-arts/11012024-503

This past spring the town of Greenburgh organized our first annual artist market at Richard Presser Park on Central Ave in Hartsdale.   I’d like to invite the artists who showed off their work this past weekend to consider participating in the Greenburgh artist market at Richard Presser Park this coming spring. If interested, please e mail me at pfeiner@greenburghny.com.

A short video of this past year’s event can be seen on the video below.

Greenburgh's First Annual Artists’ and Crafters’ Market

PAUL FEINER

Greenburgh Town Supervisor

