Test Kits From County Scarfed UP Within Hours

December 24, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

The announcement on Thursday that the county was distributing half a million home test kits for COVID to Westchester municipalities was welcome news to residents frustrated by their inability to get tested before Christmas gatherings.

As it turns out, half a million doesn’t go very far. At 1:40 p.m. on Friday, Irvington sent out a message to residents saying kits were available on a first-come, first-serve basis. One hour and fourteen minutes later, a second message message went out saying the village’s supply “has been exhausted.”

Tarrytown avoided a similar rush by saying that it would hold off distributing the 450 kits it had received until Monday, the 27th, when they would be distributed. Meanwhile, residents were advised to mask up and socially distance..

‘Tis the season to be cautious….

