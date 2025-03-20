Support our Sponsors
“Tesla Takedown” Movement Takes to Streets in Westchester

March 20, 2025

By Susan Treiman—

Protestors gathered outside the White Plains Tesla dealership Tuesday to oppose the policies of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in a demonstration that may become a weekly event.

Almost three-dozen people from the rivertowns and Southern Westchester brandished signs, shook noisemakers, and enjoyed the mostly positive support of passing motorists on Tarrytown Road. Drivers honked in solidarity, offered thumbs-up encouragement, and shouted their encouragement, punctuated by comments from occasional detractors.

The action, protestors explained, is meant to show officials that Americans are not on board with the cuts initiated by the newly created DOGE and its unelected leader.

“The ideal outcome of these protests is to gather strength, turn the tide of public option and discourse, and make elected officials aware that we are a powerful voting bloc,” said Shari Ascher of Dobbs Ferry,

The White Plains event was among countless “Tesla Takedown” demonstrations haunting the company’s dealerships around the country. Waving signs that called Musk “the immigrant who took your job” and warning DOGE leaders to “keep their hands off our healthcare,” Westchester residents slammed DOGE policies that are designed to drastically reduce the size of the federal government and the services it offers. Although the full magnitude of downsizing is not yet clear, Musk intends to slash tens of thousands of federal job positions and to pare down or eliminate many government services, shutting some federal offices entirely.

Critics warn that these massive budget reductions will threaten the safety of air travel, the food safety system, pharmaceutical research, and aid to foreign countries, along with many government programs that provide help to marginalized citizens.  Administration officials counter that the cuts are needed to streamline the government and eliminate waste.

Opposition to the DOGE plans has brought angry citizens to Tesla sites around the country, led to the closure of the Manhattan dealership, and made the cars targets for some DOGE detractors.

Tuesday’s protestors, though, were low-key and celebratory. Their goal, participants agree, was to inform and educate locals and to encourage lawmakers to actively resist massive reductions in federal personnel and services.

“We want Musk and Trump to stop dismantling our government and causing such enormous harm,” said Judy McQuistion of Hastings.

While most passerby appeared to support the group, a handful of drivers displayed “one finger salutes” and hurled catcalls, which were immediately shrugged off as a part of the process.

“Even when a man slowed down his car and rolled down the window to call us stupid, people responded with comments like, ‘We care about you and your healthcare!’” said one Dobbs Ferry protestor, who did not want her name used.

The protestors vowed to increase their White Plains presence in the weeks ahead as the DOGE cuts widen.

“I’m here because the world is on fire, we’re in a constitutional crisis, and we’re in dire danger of losing our democracy,” said Lisa Genn of Irvington.

Added Ascher, who spent her lunch hour at the demonstration, “For every person at a protest there are at least 20 more people who feel the same way but are not able to join us because of work, family obligations, or a lack of mobility.”

“Everyone does not have to be everything,” she continued, “but everyone can do something.”

 

 

