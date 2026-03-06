Support our Sponsors
Community News

Temple Beth Abraham Appoints Rabbi David Z. Vaisberg as Next Rabbi

Rabbi David Z. Vaisberg
March 6, 2026

Temple Beth Abraham (TBA) in Tarrytown announced that Rabbi David Z. Vaisberg, M.A.R.E., M.A.H.L., has been appointed as the synagogue’s next Rabbi, beginning July 1, 2026. He will succeed Rabbi David K. Holtz, who will retire on that date after 33 years of devoted service to the congregation.

The appointment marks a generational transition for the Rivertowns synagogue and one of the most significant clergy transitions in the local Jewish community in more than three decades, as the congregation looks toward its next chapter.

Rabbi Vaisberg was selected following a national search led by Temple Beth Abraham’s Rabbinic Search Committee, approved by the Board of Trustees and ratified by the congregation at a special meeting on February 27, 2026.

“Rabbi Holtz’s leadership has shaped Temple Beth Abraham in profound and lasting ways. For more than three decades, he has guided our community with wisdom, compassion, and moral clarity, and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. As we honor that legacy and look ahead, we couldn’t be more excited about what comes next. From the first moment Rabbi Vaisberg spent time with our congregation, the response was immediate and clear. Our members described him as warm, genuine, and spiritually present—someone who already felt like part of the community,” said Brian Schneider, President of the Board of Trustees.

“I’m honored and delighted to join the Temple Beth Abraham community this summer as its next Rabbi,” Rabbi Vaisberg said. “Temple Beth Abraham is a place that felt like home from the first visit. Their enthusiasm for community, learning, ritual, and working for a better world aren’t just aspirations, they’re reality. The genuine care the members have for each other has moved me deeply, and I can’t wait to begin learning, dreaming, and building with them.”

