Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
Letters to the Editor

Tell Albany to Pass These Environmental Bills

May 18, 2023

To the Editor:

As the State Legislature rushes to its end of session on June 8, an urgent issue demands citizen action. The Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act (A5322/S4246) and the Bigger Better Bottle Bill (A6353/A237) must be passed this session in order to begin to address the overflow of Stuff overwhelming our world. Toxic chemicals in packaging already in the pipeline (and in our bodies, oceans, air and soil) has caused multiple cancers as well as a plummeting rate of libido and fertility worldwise at the rate of 1% per year since 1973! Heavy lobbying against these bills has held them up. We as citizens can call upon our legislators to pass these bills this session. Email your representatives and Speaker of the Assembly Carl Heastie at speaker@assembly.gov and President ProTempore Andrea Stewart-Cousins at MajorityLeaderCommunications@nysenate.gov.

Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent

Kathy Meany, President

Susan Schwarz, Director

League of Women Voters of Westchester
(contact information for your information:

www.lwvw.org

(914) 366-7312

 Susan Schwarz-direct line: 914-715-1539

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
School Budgets Easily Approved in Local Districts

School Budgets Easily Approved in Local Districts

May 16, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Voters in local school districts overwhelmingly approved budgets Tuesday for the 2023-24 school year. In Tarrytown, the...
Read More

Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 May Mid-Month Programs Update

May 16, 2023
May 2023 Mid-Month Programs Update LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH: The Library will be closed on: Monday May 29 for Memorial...
Read More
Latimer Calls For Federal Field Immigration Court To Process Westchester Asylum-Seekers

Latimer Calls For Federal Field Immigration Court To Process Westchester Asylum-Seekers

May 15, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— For the second week in a row, County Executive George Latimer used his televised Weekly Update to...
Read More
Kehoe Honored for Historical Contributions

Kehoe Honored for Historical Contributions

May 14, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- The 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence was still eight years off when...
Read More
Irvington Shakespeare Company Is Back For Their 3rd Annual Summer Shakespeare Festival Production:

Irvington Shakespeare Company Is Back For Their 3rd Annual Summer Shakespeare Festival Production:

May 13, 2023
Join us this summer for one of Shakespeare's rarely performed masterpieces, the remarkable Pericles, Prince of Tyre. A tale of...
Read More
The Sailhouse Has Docked in Tarrytown

The Sailhouse Has Docked in Tarrytown

May 13, 2023
By Shana Liebman-- Just in time for warm weather, The Sailhouse, a Tarrytown waterfront restaurant and bar, has opened for...
Read More
Hackley Sophomore Sensation Dominating on Mound and at Plate

Hackley Sophomore Sensation Dominating on Mound and at Plate

May 12, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- Andy Hegarty has been honing her softball skills with Eric Holtz since she was 12. Her commitment...
Read More
Mike Lawler: In the Limelight? Or Caught in the Headlights?

Mike Lawler: In the Limelight? Or Caught in the Headlights?

May 11, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Twin political storms rolled into the Hudson Valley this past week. First came the latest surge in...
Read More
Irvington Schools Appoint Emerson Segara as Director of Technology

Irvington Schools Appoint Emerson Segara as Director of Technology

May 9, 2023
The Irvington Union Free School District Board of Education has appointed Emerson Segara as the new director of technology. “I...
Read More
Revered Rotarian and Indy Co-Founder Robert Kimmel Turns 90

Revered Rotarian and Indy Co-Founder Robert Kimmel Turns 90

May 8, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Anyone who has patronized Patriots Park during the Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns’ annual Duck Derby knows...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon