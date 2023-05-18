Letters to the Editor Tell Albany to Pass These Environmental Bills Published 27 seconds ago27s ago May 18, 2023 To the Editor: As the State Legislature rushes to its end of session on June 8, an urgent issue demands citizen action. The Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act (A5322/S4246) and the Bigger Better Bottle Bill (A6353/A237) must be passed this session in order to begin to address the overflow of Stuff overwhelming our world. Toxic chemicals in packaging already in the pipeline (and in our bodies, oceans, air and soil) has caused multiple cancers as well as a plummeting rate of libido and fertility worldwise at the rate of 1% per year since 1973! Heavy lobbying against these bills has held them up. We as citizens can call upon our legislators to pass these bills this session. Email your representatives and Speaker of the Assembly Carl Heastie at speaker@assembly.gov and President ProTempore Andrea Stewart-Cousins at MajorityLeaderCommunications@nysenate.gov.Sponsor Kathy Meany, President Susan Schwarz, Director League of Women Voters of Westchester (contact information for your information: www.lwvw.org (914) 366-7312 Susan Schwarz-direct line: 914-715-1539 Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Community NewsSchool News School Budgets Easily Approved in Local Districts May 16, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Voters in local school districts overwhelmingly approved budgets Tuesday for the 2023-24 school year. In Tarrytown, the... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 May Mid-Month Programs Update May 16, 2023 May 2023 Mid-Month Programs Update LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH: The Library will be closed on: Monday May 29 for Memorial... Read More Government & Politics Latimer Calls For Federal Field Immigration Court To Process Westchester Asylum-Seekers May 15, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— For the second week in a row, County Executive George Latimer used his televised Weekly Update to... Read More Historic Rivertowns Kehoe Honored for Historical Contributions May 14, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- The 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence was still eight years off when... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News Irvington Shakespeare Company Is Back For Their 3rd Annual Summer Shakespeare Festival Production: May 13, 2023 Join us this summer for one of Shakespeare's rarely performed masterpieces, the remarkable Pericles, Prince of Tyre. A tale of... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTarrytown News The Sailhouse Has Docked in Tarrytown May 13, 2023 By Shana Liebman-- Just in time for warm weather, The Sailhouse, a Tarrytown waterfront restaurant and bar, has opened for... Read More Rivertowns Sports Hackley Sophomore Sensation Dominating on Mound and at Plate May 12, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- Andy Hegarty has been honing her softball skills with Eric Holtz since she was 12. Her commitment... Read More Government & Politics Mike Lawler: In the Limelight? Or Caught in the Headlights? May 11, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Twin political storms rolled into the Hudson Valley this past week. First came the latest surge in... Read More Irvington News Irvington Schools Appoint Emerson Segara as Director of Technology May 9, 2023 The Irvington Union Free School District Board of Education has appointed Emerson Segara as the new director of technology. “I... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Revered Rotarian and Indy Co-Founder Robert Kimmel Turns 90 May 8, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Anyone who has patronized Patriots Park during the Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns’ annual Duck Derby knows... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint