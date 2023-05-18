Tell Albany to Pass These Environmental Bills

May 18, 2023

To the Editor:

As the State Legislature rushes to its end of session on June 8, an urgent issue demands citizen action. The Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act (A5322/S4246) and the Bigger Better Bottle Bill (A6353/A237) must be passed this session in order to begin to address the overflow of Stuff overwhelming our world. Toxic chemicals in packaging already in the pipeline (and in our bodies, oceans, air and soil) has caused multiple cancers as well as a plummeting rate of libido and fertility worldwise at the rate of 1% per year since 1973! Heavy lobbying against these bills has held them up. We as citizens can call upon our legislators to pass these bills this session. Email your representatives and Speaker of the Assembly Carl Heastie at speaker@assembly.gov and President ProTempore Andrea Stewart-Cousins at MajorityLeaderCommunications@nysenate.gov.

Sponsor

Kathy Meany, President

Susan Schwarz, Director

League of Women Voters of Westchester

