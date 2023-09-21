Tell Aetna to Tell Sonya, “Sorry, Our Fault. Never Again.”

September 21, 2023
In 1950, when she was a toddler, Sonya Abelaf Munroe’s immigrant parents
moved to Sleepy Hollow. She and her husband raised their three children here,
across the street from their extended family — her parents, sister, and brother.
In May this year, Aetna Medicare refused to cover surgery to remove a cyst
growing in Sonya’s spine. Since March, it was squeezing the sciatic nerve to her
left leg, causing severe debilitating pain.
Her surgeon scheduled its removal for May 31st. “No,” said Aetna on May 16th.
“We won’t cover it until she first has 6 weeks of physical therapy.” The surgeon
called that “Idiotic!” PT doesn’t remove a cyst.
On June 24th, Aetna changed their mind and approved the operation for July
18th. The surgeon removed the peanut-size cyst that day, and her pain stopped.
She sued Aetna in White Plains federal court, representing herself without a
lawyer. She wasn’t asking for money but that the court declare Aetna responsible
for her 7 weeks of unnecessary suffering (from the cancellation of May 31st to the
surgery on July 18th); and that the court order Aetna (1) to apologize to her and
(2) to submit a protocol of how they will stop abusing patients like this.
In August a White Plains trial judge dismissed the case, saying she must first
“exhaust her administrative remedies” through the Aetna appeals process. Sonya
has appealed it to the superior court in Manhattan.
Submitted by her husband,
Patrick Munroe
Sleepy Hollow
Read or leave a comment on this story...
September 21, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- Gathered around a table at Irvington’s Chutney Massala restaurant Wednesday evening were two Tesla Model Xes, an...
Read More
September 20, 2023
The TaSH, otherwise known as The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market, was named the Number Two farmers market in...
Read More
September 20, 2023
By Jeff Wilson-- Phelps Memorial Hospital’s Riverview Cafe was all abuzz September 18 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony opening the new...
Read More
September 20, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- The long-awaited—updated--COVID-19 vaccine that targets the variant currently in circulation is making its way into pharmacies across...
Read More
September 19, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Motorists traveling over the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will have to pay more next year....
Read More
September 18, 2023
BEE'S KNEES: At the joint between etymology and entomology By Krista Madsen– In the interest of being open to what the universe...
Read More
September 16, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- They show up on your doorstep, asking about your voter registration status. If you have recently moved...
Read More
September 14, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Applications are currently being accepted for 100 affordable rental apartments on the former property of the Family...
Read More
September 12, 2023
By Aurora Horn-- Talk about multitalented! Alexa Murphy, Sleepy Hollow resident and current senior at The Masters School, in addition...
Read More
September 11, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- Adriana Pentz thinks about and talks about her brother Luc a lot—not just because Luc passed away,...
Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.