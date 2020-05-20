TEETERING ON THE EDGE OF OPENING

The seven-county Mid-Hudson, of which Westchester accounts for 42% of the total population, is now in a minority of the state’s ten designated regions trying to break out of the state’s COVID-19 lockdown. On Tuesday, the governor liberated the Capital Region, which includes Albany. to free up construction and manufacturing businesses.

A view of the state’s map suggests that Mid-Hudson is poised to be next. One of the metrics in which the region is deficient—a hospitalization rate below two-per-100,000 residents—passed muster on Tuesday, leaving a sustained decline in deaths and adequate numbers of contact tracers the remaining hurdles. In all of the remaining categories, Mid-Hudson is comfortably in compliance. “The region in much better place in terms of our metrics,” reported County Executive George Latimer at his daily briefing. “We’re as close as we can be without being open.”

Even without the state’s qualification, the county is moving ahead, opening beaches at Rye Playland and Croton Point Park this weekend.

In dramatic contrast to a month ago, when more than 70 county citizens passed away on the night of April 10th, only three died Monday night.