TEENSCAPE is a travel camp for current 7th & 8th graders. The program includes two sessions that are varied enough for campers to choose from joining us for one session or for the full program. We visit exciting venues within the tri-state area with our camp hours varying based on the trip. Past campers have traveled thousands of miles, braved the scariest of roller coasters, flew down the wildest of water slides, applied copious amounts of sunscreen, chugged gallons of lemonade, and made memories that will last a life time. Camp Directors: Angela Thornton & Mike DiNardo

Session 1: June 26th-July 12th

Camelback Beach Water Park • Great Adventure • iFLY • Dorney Park • Boundless Adventure • Splash Down • Playland • DreamWorks Water Park

Session 2: July 15th-August 2nd

New York Yankee Game • Lake Compounce • Hurricane Harbor • Fishing Charter Boat • Mountain Creek • Kayaking on the Hudson • Six Flags New England • Brownstone Adventure Park

Fees:

One Session- $1,595 (Resident) $1,745(School District)

Both Sessions- $3,090 (Resident) $3,390 (School District)

Registration will be done exclusively online. Registration will begin Tuesday, February 27th at 10:00 a.m. the following link: https://register.capturepoint.com/VillageofIrvington.

We have received a lot of interest in this program and have limited spots. If you do not already have a Community Pass account, you MUST create an account by Noon on Monday, February 26th in order to be eligible to register on February 27th. Please make sure you add the child(ren) that you plan on registering to your account. Not adding them prior will delay your ability to register.

Click here to download the handbook including forms required at time of registration.

What you need at time of registration:

1. Full payment

2. Basic camper information including their medical history, doctor’s information and health insurance information

3. A pdf or jpeg of their immunization record including the doctor’s stamp to upload

4. If applicable, the camper’s Covid-10 Vaccination card as a pdf or jpeg if it’s not listed with their immunizations

5. The completed parent/camper contract found at the end of the handbook to upload

6. If your child may need medication during the camp day, the medication authorization form must be printed out from the handbook, completed by the camper’s doctor, and uploaded as a pdf or jpeg

If there is ample space by March 12th, registration may open to current 6th graders.

More information: Angela at athornton@irvingtonny.gov & Mike at mdinardo@irvingtonny.gov, 591-7736.

www.facebook.com/teenscapeirvingtonrecreation