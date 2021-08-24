Community News
Irvington News
Local News

Teen Indicted in Shooting Death of Irvington Man

• Bookmarks: 1

August 24, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

An 18-year-old Mount Vernon man was indicted Monday for the shooting death of an Irvington man at Margotta Courts Park in Sleepy Hollow in June.

Advertisement
  • Armonk Outdoor Art Fair
  • YMCA Circle of Caring event

Emmanuel Valentin Perez could face up to 25 years in state prison if convicted of the felony charges of manslaughter in the first degree, criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree and assault in the second degree.

According to Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah, on June 28, at approximately 9:32 p.m., Perez fatally shot Manuel Salazar, 31, during an argument. Salazar was taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim also sustained a gunshot wound and was treated and released at the hospital.

“These senseless acts of violence that result in loss of life, injury and residents feeling unsafe in their neighborhoods cannot become commonplace. We should not, and will not, stand for that,” Rocah said. “The District Attorney’s Office will continue to work vigorously with our law enforcement partners to eliminate gun violence in our communities.”

Sleepy Hollow Police arrested Perez on June 29 after interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video. The Westchester County Department of Public Safety and the FBI’s Westchester Streets Task Force assisted in the investigation.

Perez faces a determinate sentence range from five to 25 years in state prison, with 2.5 to five years of post-release supervision.

 

Salazar, a married father with two children, formerly lived in Sleepy Hollow and graduated from Sleepy Hollow High School.

 

The case is before Judge David Zuckerman in Westchester County Court and is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys in the Major Case Bureau and the Violent Criminal Enterprise Bureau.

 

 

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Teen Indicted in Shooting Death of Irvington Man

Teen Indicted in Shooting Death of Irvington Man

August 24, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- An 18-year-old Mount Vernon man was indicted Monday for the shooting death of an Irvington man at...
Read More
The Best Way To Clean Up Your Home Energy Act May Be Beneath You

The Best Way To Clean Up Your Home Energy Act May Be Beneath You

August 24, 2021
By Sue Treiman-- For years, we’ve looked up to the sun to help save energy costs. Now, several Westchester organizations...
Read More
Pop Up Vaccine Clinic Scheduled at SH Middle School

Pop Up Vaccine Clinic Scheduled at SH Middle School

August 23, 2021
The Tarrytown School District is running a vaccine clinic at its Sleepy Hollow Middle School Gymnasium. The clinic will run from...
Read More
Apres Henri, (un petit) deluge

Apres Henri, (un petit) deluge

August 23, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The land on both sides of the Hudson was already saturated when Henri paid a visit and...
Read More
REGENERON’S CO-FOUNDER SEES A LONG COVID SIEGE AHEAD

REGENERON’S CO-FOUNDER SEES A LONG COVID SIEGE AHEAD

August 23, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— George Yancopoulos, co-founder, along with Dr. Leonard Schleifer, of Tarrytown-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, has every reason to be...
Read More
Henri Update: Rain In The Rivertowns As Of Sunday night, August 22

Henri Update: Rain In The Rivertowns As Of Sunday night, August 22

August 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As it turns out, all the government officials were right: it’s the rain that is posing the...
Read More
Henri Update: Lots Of Rain But Less Wind Likely Now

Henri Update: Lots Of Rain But Less Wind Likely Now

August 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— In anticipation of taking a direct hit and remembering all too well what happened with superstorm Sandy,...
Read More
River’s Edge Theatre Co. To Present “The Green Plays Project” on Sept. 25 in Pierson Park

River’s Edge Theatre Co. To Present “The Green Plays Project” on Sept. 25 in Pierson Park

August 22, 2021
River’s Edge Theatre Company will present “The Green Plays Project,” an outdoor theater event featuring one-act plays about climate change,...
Read More
Hurricane Henri May Pay A Visit Chez Nous

Hurricane Henri May Pay A Visit Chez Nous

August 21, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As Tropical Storm Henri, now officially a hurricane, comes within 500 miles of the New York Metro...
Read More
Abbott House Meets International Accreditation Standards

Abbott House Meets International Accreditation Standards

August 20, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Irvington-based Abbott House, long known as a refuge for foster care children, unaccompanied minors and others with...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
23 views
bookmark icon


Comments

The Hudy Indy welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *