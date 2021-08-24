Teen Indicted in Shooting Death of Irvington Man

August 24, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

An 18-year-old Mount Vernon man was indicted Monday for the shooting death of an Irvington man at Margotta Courts Park in Sleepy Hollow in June.

Advertisement



Emmanuel Valentin Perez could face up to 25 years in state prison if convicted of the felony charges of manslaughter in the first degree, criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree and assault in the second degree.

According to Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah, on June 28, at approximately 9:32 p.m., Perez fatally shot Manuel Salazar, 31, during an argument. Salazar was taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim also sustained a gunshot wound and was treated and released at the hospital.

“These senseless acts of violence that result in loss of life, injury and residents feeling unsafe in their neighborhoods cannot become commonplace. We should not, and will not, stand for that,” Rocah said. “The District Attorney’s Office will continue to work vigorously with our law enforcement partners to eliminate gun violence in our communities.”

Sleepy Hollow Police arrested Perez on June 29 after interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video. The Westchester County Department of Public Safety and the FBI’s Westchester Streets Task Force assisted in the investigation.

Perez faces a determinate sentence range from five to 25 years in state prison, with 2.5 to five years of post-release supervision.

Salazar, a married father with two children, formerly lived in Sleepy Hollow and graduated from Sleepy Hollow High School.

The case is before Judge David Zuckerman in Westchester County Court and is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys in the Major Case Bureau and the Violent Criminal Enterprise Bureau.

Share the News!







