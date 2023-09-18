Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Teen Events at Warner Library Published 20 seconds ago20s ago September 18, 2023 Come hang with your friends! Visit our new Website Calendar: https://warnerlib.librarycalendar.com/ for current and future events Teen Game Night Thursday, September 21 at 7 pm Come hang with your Friends! Play Super Mario Brothers on our GIANT SCREEN! We also have board games and cards — Laptops for Gaming — WII Sports on our Smart Board. FOOD AND DRINKS! For ages 12 and up. No Registration Needed. Just come to Rooms B & C on the 3rd floor. Saturday, September 23 at 2 pm/ Gladiators and the Secrets of the Colosseum Who were the gladiators? Where did they come from? Why did they fight? Where were they trained? Imagine fighting other gladiators or facing off against wild animals from the far reaches of the Roman Empire. Go beyond the fighting to unearth the secrets and trap doors of the Colosseum. Find out how these amazing spectacles were staged. Brought to you by Museums with Marisa. Register here: Link: https://shorturl.at/nBV23 – View as Webpage Visit us @ Warner Library! We are open 10-6 Monday-Wednesday 1-9 Thursday 10-5 Friday and Saturday 1-5 Sunday Website Calendar: https://warnerlib.librarycalendar.com/ Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Teen Events at Warner Library September 18, 2023 Come hang with your friends! Visit our new Website Calendar: https://warnerlib.librarycalendar.com/ for current and future events Teen Game Night Thursday,... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Bee’s Knees September 18, 2023 BEE'S KNEES: At the joint between etymology and entomology By Krista Madsen– In the interest of being open to what the universe... Read More Government & Politics Warning To Voters: Real Election Workers Don’t Make House Calls September 16, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- They show up on your doorstep, asking about your voter registration status. If you have recently moved... Read More Community NewsTarrytown NewsTop News Applications for Affordable Apartments in Tarrytown Being Accepted September 14, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Applications are currently being accepted for 100 affordable rental apartments on the former property of the Family... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsSchool NewsSleepy Hollow News Masters Senior Chosen for National Debate Team September 12, 2023 By Aurora Horn-- Talk about multitalented! Alexa Murphy, Sleepy Hollow resident and current senior at The Masters School, in addition... Read More Health News The Terrible Ties Between Guns and Suicide September 11, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- Adriana Pentz thinks about and talks about her brother Luc a lot—not just because Luc passed away,... Read More Health NewsLifestyles Presence vs. Pumpkin Spice September 11, 2023 PRESENCE VS. PUMPKIN SPICE: How do we stay in the moment if we can't even stick to a season? By Krista Madsen–... Read More Community News Lighthouse Swimmers Raise the Stakes in Charity Event September 10, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- A parade of thunderstorms over the previous two days had organizers of the second annual Lighthouse Swim... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown NewsTop News Solemn 9/11 Memorial Ceremony Held at Patriots Park September 10, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow fire departments held a solemn memorial ceremony at Patriots Park Sunday morning... Read More Community NewsTop News Southbound Bridge Is Open Again September 9, 2023 TRAVEL ADVISORY: SOUTHBOUND THRUWAY (I-87/I-287) IN ROCKLAND COUNTY HAS REOPENED FOLLOWING EMERGENCY BRIDGE REPAIRS All Southbound Lanes South of Exit... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint