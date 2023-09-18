Teen Events at Warner Library

Teen Game Night

Thursday, September 21 at 7 pm

Come hang with your Friends! Play Super Mario Brothers on our GIANT SCREEN! We also have board games and cards — Laptops for Gaming — WII Sports on our Smart Board. FOOD AND DRINKS! For ages 12 and up. No Registration Needed. Just come to Rooms B & C on the 3rd floor.

Saturday, September 23 at 2 pm / Gladiators and the Secrets of the Colosseum

Who were the gladiators? Where did they come from? Why did they fight? Where were they trained? Imagine fighting other gladiators or facing off against wild animals from the far reaches of the Roman Empire. Go beyond the fighting to unearth the secrets and trap doors of the Colosseum. Find out how these amazing spectacles were staged. Brought to you by Museums with Marisa. Register here: Link: https://shorturl.at/nBV23

