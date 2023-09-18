Sponsor
Teen Events at Warner Library

September 18, 2023

 
Come hang with your friends!
Visit our new Website Calendar:  https://warnerlib.librarycalendar.com/
for current and future events
Teen Game Night
Thursday, September 21 at 7 pm
Come hang with your Friends! Play Super Mario Brothers on our GIANT SCREEN! We also have board games and cards — Laptops for Gaming — WII Sports on our Smart Board.  FOOD AND DRINKS!  For ages 12 and up.  No Registration Needed. Just come to Rooms B & C on the 3rd floor.
Saturday, September 23 at 2 pmGladiators and the Secrets of the Colosseum
Who were the gladiators? Where did they come from? Why did they fight? Where were they trained? Imagine fighting other gladiators or facing off against wild animals from the far reaches of the Roman Empire. Go beyond the fighting to unearth the secrets and trap doors of the Colosseum. Find out how these amazing spectacles were staged.  Brought to you by Museums with Marisa.  Register here:  Link: https://shorturl.at/nBV23
Visit us @ Warner Library!
We are open
10-6 Monday-Wednesday
1-9 Thursday
10-5 Friday and Saturday
1-5 Sunday
