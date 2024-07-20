Tech Angels Help Seniors in Irvington

July 20, 2024

by Janine Annett—

Downloading an app, sharing a photo, or adjusting the volume on a smartphone might seem intuitive to Generation Z — but many senior citizens struggle to keep up with the latest technology. Fortunately, Rivertowns seniors now have “Tech Angels” who can help them.

Through the end of the summer, Irvington High School students will be on hand each Saturday from 10:30 AM to noon to help seniors with everything tech-related. And best of all — it’s free.

According to the Pew Research Center, four out of ten seniors now own smartphones, about one-third of seniors own tablet computers and one in five own e-readers. 34% of Americans aged 65 and up use social networking sites like Facebook or X (formerly Twitter). However, many older adults face difficulties when using technology, from physical challenges to a lack of comfort or familiarity with newer tech. Only 26% of internet users who are 65 or older say they feel very confident when using computers, smartphones, or other electronic devices. Seniors are more likely than those in other age groups to say they need other people to show them how to use new devices.

Luke Mitchell, a rising senior at Irvington High School, is leading the charge when it comes to helping local seniors figure out how to use technology. He contacted the Irvington Library to ask about having student volunteers offer their technology skills to any library patron with tech questions or problems — like needing help with email, apps, or phone settings — and was directed to YA Librarian Linda Moser. Mitchell created a flyer, which Moser posted in the library and Mitchell and the other high school volunteers also distributed to key organizations such as the Irvington Senior Center.

“I got the idea for Tech Angels after years of helping my grandparents with their technology issues. I thought I could offer the same support to those who may not have grandchildren to depend upon,” said Mitchell.

Moser expects the Tech Angels group to be warmly received. Her experience with other student-led volunteer groups from Irvington High School offering programs and services as the library “has been nothing but extraordinarily successful and fun,” she told the Rivertowns Current. The Irvington Library has previously partnered with youth groups on initiatives such as a Halloween Costume Drive, a Food Drive, a Sports Equipment Swap, and more.

