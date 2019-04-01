Earth Day Event Schedule on April 27th

Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council Earth Day Events:

8 AM – Bird Walk with Ornithologist Carole Griffiths: Tarrytown Lakes parking lot

9 AM – Prep New Community Garden: Driveway entrance at 84 N.Washington St.

9:30 AM-11:30 AM – Mushroom Walk & Talk: Corner of Wilson Park Dr. and Tower Hill Rd.

10 AM – Neperan Park Cleanup and Tree-Planting: Neperan Rd. and Grove St.

10 AM-2 PM – Tarrytown Lakes Cleanup: Tarrytown Lakes parking lot

10 AM-2 PM – Wilson Park Pick-up: Wilson Park at top of Cobb Lane

11 AM-2 PM – Main Street Cleanup: NU Toy Store (Hosted by The Horsemen PTA)

12 PM-2 PM – Trail Walk TT Lakes to Glenville Woods: Old stone Pump House at foot of TT Lakes

2:30 PM-4:30 PM – Free movie: “Local Hero (1983, Burt Lancaster)” at Warner Library

All are encouraged to participate! To sign up for any of the events, visit www.tarrytownenvironmental.org and look for the Earth Day Events link.