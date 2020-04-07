TEAC’s April Newsletter Offers Ideas for Environmental Activities

Click here for the April 2020 TEAC Newsletter

We’ve made some changes to this year’s Earth Day Celebration and we hope you join us — not physically, of course, but on your own, while you’re practicing safe social distancing and getting fresh air in our parks and on our trails.

This month, we’ll celebrate Earth Day by regularly posting, to our website, Facebook and Instagram accounts, events and tips, including:

Do-it-Yourself Earth day clean-up suggestions that you can do alone or with a safely-distanced friend;

Bird watching with help from a local ornithologist;

A map of local walks (and tips for some further-afield, lesser-known trails) .