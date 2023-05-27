Teaching Teachers How to Teach About the Holocaust

May 27, 2023

Irvington-based Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan and the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center (HHREC) announced a new partnership to offer the Sunnyside Federal Grant Program for Teachers, to assist them in teaching about the Holocaust and related topics including human rights, antisemitism, discrimination, racism, and genocide.

The goal for this program is to enrich student learning experiences, subsidize special programs, and help to meet instructional needs for schools not otherwise supported by their budgets. Grants of up to $400 will be awarded to teachers working in public, private, and parochial schools in the Lower Hudson Valley.

“Sunnyside Federal has been investing in our local community for more than 90 years. We are proud to support educational programs across Westchester and announce this new partnership with the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center,” said Fred Schulman, Chairman and CEO, Sunnyside Federal. “We are very excited to be able to offer this new program through our partnership with Sunnyside Federal to our education partners in the Lower Hudson Valley,” said Millie Jasper, Executive Director.

Applications will be reviewed by the Educators Program Committee of the HHREC and their Director of Education, Steven Goldberg. Grant recipients will be required to submit a one-page summary statement and an evaluation at the completion of their projects from materials suitable for replication submitted to HHREC.

Grant applications will be open to teachers starting August 15th, 2023 and the deadlines for submission of grant proposals and notification of awards will be made on a rolling basis. Notifications of reviewed applications will be responded to within one month of receipt.

A reception honoring grant recipients will take place at Sunnyside Federal in Irvington. For more information and to apply, contact Steven Goldberg sgoldberg@hhrecny.org or call HHREC at (914) 696-0738.

About the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center is a not-for-profit organization based in White Plains, New York that serves Westchester, Fairfield and neighboring counties. Their Mission is to enhance the teaching and learning of the lessons of the Holocaust and the right of all people to be treated with dignity and respect. They encourage students to speak up and act against all forms of bigotry and prejudice. Their work with students and teachers helps schools fulfill the New York State mandate that the Holocaust and other human rights abuses be included in their curriculum. Since 1994, they have brought the lessons of the Holocaust, genocide and human rights crimes to more than 2,000 teachers, and through them to thousands of middle and high school students. Through their volunteer Educators Program Committee, the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center gives teachers the unique opportunity to develop programs for themselves and others. These programs not only enrich teachers’ knowledge about the Holocaust and related issues, but they also provide the lens through which to view all other human rights violations. For more information visit hhrecny.org, call 914.696.0738 or email info@hhrecny.org

About Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan

Sunnyside Federal Savings and Loan was founded over 90 years ago as a community bank with a mission to help communities, businesses, and individuals prosper and grow. We have a well-earned reputation as experts at lending for businesses of all sizes, not for profits and individuals, and keeping your money safe and secure. We operate a full-service branch and loan production office in Irvington, New York, and are growing our reach and presence throughout Westchester and Rockland. For more information visit www.sunnysidefederal.com , or call 914-591-8000.