Teaching Degree Leads to Life Far from Home

by Robert Kimmel –

Max Slonim was looking for a job abroad after graduating with a Master’s degree from Columbia University’s Teachers College. He received an offer that included housing and a reasonable salary, and so, “I decided to go and give it a try,” he said.

This month, Slonim, 31, begins his seventh year of teaching English literature and philosophy to high school students in China. While at his parent’s home in Tarrytown during his summer vacation last month, he spoke about his students and his experiences in China.

As Slonim described them, the students at the international high school in Shanghai where he teaches, “are mostly ethnically eastern Asian, from Taiwan, Korea, Chinese-born American and Canadian, and occasionally European.” The majority of students are “foreign passport holders whose parents work in China,” he said. “They need a school to send their kids.”

The highly-rated international high school, the oldest in Shanghai, is part of the public school system in China, Slonim related. “The schools, officially titled, ‘International Divisions,’ also appeal to local Chinese as a place where students encounter a more robust system of education.”

Another advantage, as he defined it, is that graduates of the international schools are judged on a variety of criteria, while within the regular system, “The entirety of your high school years comes down to one exam… where you take the test once and that is your future. And so, a lot of parents, even though dual passport holders, don’t want their kids to be in that world, and will opt for the international school.”

His students’ English language fluency, “ranges from where if they told you that they grew up in California, you would believe them, to where they are hardly able to say anything,” Slonim stated. His students range in age from 14 to 18. They are reticent about asking personal questions of their teachers. “It is not within the Asian student culture to ask those types of questions, non-academic questions. They try to be very respectful of the teacher. We try to get them to loosen up and express themselves in many ways,” Slonim remarked.

Even though there are growing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, and other issues, the average Chinese has a favorable view of the United States, Slonim commented. “For most of the people, if they are not actually involved in international affairs or heavily invested in American-Sino relations, these are not things in the front of their minds,” he said.

Slonim noted, “Every time I tell people I am an American, they respond with, ‘Oh, very good. America is a great country.’ That is the response you always get, and they like to ask questions about America; they are curious about it. They will get really, really excited when a pizza shop opens up. There is a New York-style pizza place opened near where my apartment is, and it is packed all the time.”

“A lot of them have positive opinions of Donald Trump despite his talk of trade wars and some of the things he says about China. They see America as a rich country, doing very well, so their opinions of the president reflect that,” Slonim said.

“They love American culture and it is a strong countermeasure. They know American popular singers, American movies and things like that. The most popular movie this year in China is going to be The Avengers, as it is elsewhere. There is cultural soft power and that is what I think keeps relations better than what people think, and people don’t hate Americans there, that is for sure. That is not a sentiment that any of us have noticed.”

As for Americans’ impressions of China, Slonim said, “There are a couple of things that are really different. We think of them in terms of only their government and how their government represents itself. There are people there with families going to work every day. People think that when you go to China that an iron curtain goes down, and you are afraid to speak out about things in public and spend your whole time looking over your shoulder. That is not really how it is.”

However, Slonim said, “Things change…so fast there now, with the political system, things could be great, and all of a sudden, two days later, they could be really difficult. One day, they might put tons of restrictions on foreign workers and matters such as that. It’s a real possibility, and you have to deal with it.”

He has no plans to change his teaching post, nor leave Shanghai, where he lives with his wife, Ye Xin Zia, whom he met there. Slonim described Shanghai as,

“a very modern city, like any other major city around the world, but, of course, still Chinese.