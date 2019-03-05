TEAC Planning for Earth Day 2019

by Dean Gallea and Rachel Tieger –

Tarrytown’s Earth Day 2019 celebration will be Saturday, April 27th. Save The Date! The Tarrytown Environmental Advisory Council (TEAC) is planning a wide variety of activities for Village residents, all geared to keeping Tarrytown “green” and beautiful as well helping reduce our contribution to climate change.

A schedule of planned events includes mushroom foraging, a volunteer trash-and-debris clean-up at the Lakes and elsewhere, tree plantings at various locations within the Village, and a series of “rambles” throughout the neighboring rivertowns to introduce hikers to little known trails in the area. A resident birding expert will lead a bird-watching gathering at the Lakes in the early morning. And if a proposed location for a new Community Garden is approved by Earth Day, potential gardeners can help get it ready for planting.

In advance of Earth Day, whimsical posters will appear around the Village on which you can attach your “pledge” for the environment. Villagers can pick up a free, newly-designed reusable shopping bag with a Tarrytown theme at locations around town. At the end of the busy day, a party for volunteers’ families is planned at Pierson Park with music, and, possibly a movie in the Senior Center.

Check The Hudson Independent next month for TEAC’s complete schedule of Earth Day events with times and meeting points.

As always, TEAC encourages residents to support the “zero waste” movement by using – and reusing – durable bags (keep them in your car), food containers (bring them to restaurants for leftovers), travel mugs, etc. Some businesses in Tarrytown are on the bandwagon already: Coffee Labs offers 10% off if you bring your own container (even bags for coffee beans), Taco Project and Grass Roots Kitchen provide compostable serviceware and paper straws, and Bibille uses compostable bowls. If you know a merchant who’s doing things right, let TEAC know what you saw at info@tarrytownenvironmental.org, and they may feature them with a photo in their monthly newsletter and on their website, www.tarrytownenvironmental.org.

TEAC’s suggestions for being a responsible shopper: speak to merchants and restaurants that still use styrofoam or plastic clamshells and ask them to provide recyclable paper or compostable containers instead. Refuse plastic straws, unneeded condiments, or outer bags for deli sandwiches. Let them know it’s important to you!

Lastly, a reminder about Tarrytown’s Food Scrap Recycling Program through which residents can bring their compostable food waste (in special compostable bags, NOT plastic) to the large marked toters next to the Senior Center. Convenient, inexpensive collection kits with bins and bags are available at Warner Library, the Senior Center and Village Hall. And, Tarrytown expects that starting sometime next year, we should have even more-convenient curbside pickup of food scraps! A program for this is in development by the Town of Greenburgh, following Scarsdale’s current model.

Dean Gallea and Rachel Tieger are co-chairs of TEAC.