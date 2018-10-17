TCBL Basketball Tryouts Announced for Fall Travel Basketball

TNT Basketball presents TCBL (Tri-County Basketball League) for boys and girls with more advanced basketball skills. Based on try-outs and numbers, TCBL could field up to six teams for Boys and Girls in Grades 5, 6, 7 and 8. Fourth graders can try-out for a 5th grade team. All players who reside in the Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow School Districts or who attend a school that is within the Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Villages are invited to try-out. The season runs from early December until the play-offs end at the beginning of March. Most teams have a maximum of 11 players so it is a true try-out.

Try-outs are scheduled for Saturday, October 20 at Washington Irving School as follows:

All Girls grades 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 – 2 -2:45 p.m.

Boys Grades 4,5, and 6 2:45-3:30 p.m.

Boys Grades 7 and 8 3:30 to 4:15 p.m.

For less experienced basketball enthusiasts, TNT Basketball will be back with a recreational program in January to help develop skills. Details will follow on Facebook at TNT Basketball.