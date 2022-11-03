Taste Local: A Rivertown Restaurant Crawl

Advertisement
November 3, 2022

By Shana Liebman–

The first Rivertown restaurant “crawl” is happening this weekend. Taste Local, on Saturday, November 5, is a three-hour (12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.) opportunity to stroll through Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry and Irvington while sampling bites and drinks from 23 celebrated restaurants. A local trolley will transport diners (and winers) between towns.

Taste Local, which overlaps with the RiverArts Studio Tours, is the brainchild of Rivertown Public Market and the Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce.

Michelle Adams, one of the organizers, says the idea for of the event originated last summer, as a way to boost Rivertown business during the holiday season. “The village governments all chipped in to offset the cost of the trolley running between villages,” she says. “Also, during the pandemic, the chamber worked to connect restaurants to our local food pantries … and we hope that this event will be a way to continue that connection.”

Ten percent of Taste Local’s sales will be donated to both the Hastings Food Pantry and the Dobbs Ferry Food Pantry. Also, the participating restaurants —including Bread and Brine, Chutney Masala, Harper’s and Hudson Prime — donated free tastes of their signature dishes (including samosas, cookies, ice cream, meatballs and cocktails), so that profits from ticket sales will benefit local organizations. “All of the participating locations were encouraged to come up with a taste that highlighted how they want to showcase their business,” Adams says.

“Not only will it be delicious, but it also brings a feeling of community to the Rivertowns,” she adds. “These businesses are the heart and soul of our villages and I hope that everyone will make the effort to return their generosity when shopping and dining this holiday season!”

Taste Local $35 (cash only) for 10 tastes. Taste tickets must be picked up the village that you choose when purchasing. Trolley tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children. Trolley will run from 12-4 pm.

