TaSH Winter Market For Saturday, February 15

February 9, 2021

 

Our next Winter Market is this Saturday. That’s one day before February 14, and we all know what day that is, right?

It’s Lupercalia, of course!

That’s right, the ancient Roman celebration of fertility, dedicated to Faunus, the god associated with agriculture, was celebrated in mid-February. It was a bacchanalia, beckoning in spring, renewal and rebirth.

We may still be buried under the white fluffy stuff of winter (with more on the way), but we at The TaSH, are dancing to the joyful hope of spring. In case you missed it, we posted last week that we’re now officially past the halfway mark of winter. Upward and onward!

If you, on the other hand, are into modern-day celebrations of love and romance, well, you’ll find plenty to sweeten up your special day at The TaSH.

Learn more about what’s new and special this week ahead! And don’t forget you can preorder from most of our vendors in advance. When the temps are frigid and the snow is mounting, preordering is a quick and easy way to get all the goodies you want so you can get in, get out, get home and get cooking fast. All deadlines are Thursday and Friday. Check our site for times as they vary by vendor.
VENDORS AT THE MARKET THIS WEEK
WHAT NOT TO MISS THIS WEEK
Luxx Chocolat: Just in time for Valentine’s Day! Award-winning handcrafted chocolate and confections, exquisitely designed to capture the eye, imagination and every taste bud. Fresh local and seasonal ingredients, no preservatives or artificial flavors. Voted one of the BEST Chocolatiers & Confectioners in America 5 years running, 6-Star Grand Master.
Samosa Shack has a special Valentine’s Day menu with spicy delights sure to warm your heart. They’re bringing back the crazy popular Malai Kofta Curry along with other treats like hasselbeck aloo chat and wild rice kheer (pictured). Remember to preorder in advance!
This week we’re excited for the debut of Abandoned Hard Cider, which has a pretty amazing process for creating their delicious line of hard ciders. They reclaim abandoned orchards and crowdsource apples from backyards across New York. Have a backyard orchard? You can even join a community of “apple heroes” to trade in your apples before they rot in exchange for cold hard cider!
Sasha’s Seafood is back with us this weekend and might we suggest considering a “Sea Society” membership for the loved one in your life who has everything? Nothing says I love you like sushi-grade tuna, right? This membership also shows your love for the environment as 1% of every subscription will go towards Zero Foodprint’s climate work to support smart farming and minimize our collective carbon footprint. Learn more here: https://www.sashasseafood.com/shop/p/sea-society-membership.
PREORDERS BEGIN TODAY! 

Visit our 2021 Winter Market Vendor page to see a list of our vendors and place your preorders. 
We are offering a limited number of curbside pickup spots for the Winter Farmers Market for those shoppers who need it most!

Need curbside pick-up?

Sign up here.

NOTE: Please double-check that any rotating vendors you select are, in fact, attending the market this week. 
Shopping at the TaSH Winter Market 2021
What to know
1. LOCATION : The TaSH Winter Market will be in the Tarrytown Recreation Center Parking Lot (240 West Main Street, Tarrytown).

2. SAFETY:
    – Masks are MANDATORY for all market visitors 
    – Maintain a minimum of 6′ social distancing 
    – No eating or drinking in the market area
    – No touching merchandise until a sale is complete
    – More about the TaSH Farmers Market’s Covid-19 Policies + Protocols
3. PREORDERS: Preorder from most vendors via our Vendor page. Please note all vendor deadlines are on Thursday + Friday and if you are ordering from a rotating vendor, double check that they are joining us this weekend.
4. CURBSIDE PICKUP: Available from  9:45 am – 12:00 pm every market. We kindly ask that curbside pickup please be reserved for those customers who do not plan to attend the walk-thru market so that we can ensure ample spots for those who need them most. Signups are required and can be done so here. For more details on our curbside service, learn more here
