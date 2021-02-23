TaSH Weekly Newsletter(2/27): We’ve Got Spring in Our Step 🙌

By Barrett Seaman-- The downward trend line of COVID cases in the state as a whole and in Westchester continues...Read More
February 23, 2021
In this seemingly endless winter, we’re all about trying to put a “spring in your step” with happy news about warmer weather on the horizon. Our first happy news is we’re back this Saturday for our last winter market of February! Find us at our winter home — the Tarrytown Rec Center Lot from 9:30 – 12:30. Need a few more pieces of happy news? Keep reading for guaranteed smiles. See you Saturday!
Three reasons to get excited for the upcoming spring season — at home and at the TaSH…
Sleepy Hollow’s Stretch of the RiverWalk to Feature Park
February 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Where once Chevrolet, Pontiac and Olds minivans rolled off the assembly line at the old GM plant,...Read More
Greenburgh Dems Fall Short of Endorsing a Candidate for Town Supervisor
February 21, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— While a press release on behalf of challenger Tasha Young described “a momentous political shift” following the...Read More
Black Cat Eviction Notice Highlights Plight Of Rivertown Restaurants
February 20, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The notice came just two days after New York State’s oft-extended pandemic moratorium on commercial evictions finally...Read More
Update on Vaccine Delivery Delay
February 19, 2021
Governor Cuomo issued the following statement this afternoon (Friday, February 19): "The federal government previously informed New York that the...Read More
Mom’s Organic Market Opening Feb. 19 in Dobbs Ferry
February 18, 2021
by Anne Jaffe Holmes-- Mom's Organic Market opens for business on Friday, February 19 on Stanley Avenue in Dobbs Ferry,...Read More
COVID Update: The Tarrytown-Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Campaign
February 18, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Every other day or so, the governor announces the opening of another “pop-up” vaccination site, where a...Read More
Changing of the Guard at the Rivertowns Chamber
February 17, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Michelle Adams, a partner in two of the rivertowns’ better known restaurants, Harpers in Dobbs Ferry and...Read More
High School Basketball Teams Ready to Hit the Hard Court
February 17, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- The Hudson Independent examines the prospects of local schools for the varsity basketball season. Due to the...Read More
COVID Update: How About A Waiting List?
February 17, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- It is a given that there is not enough supply of COVID-19 vaccine to meet the demand....Read More