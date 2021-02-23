TaSH Weekly Newsletter(2/27): We’ve Got Spring in Our Step 🙌

February 23, 2021

In this seemingly endless winter, we’re all about trying to put a “spring in your step” with happy news about warmer weather on the horizon. Our first happy news is we’re back this Saturday for our last winter market of February! Find us at our winter home — the Tarrytown Rec Center Lot from 9:30 – 12:30. Need a few more pieces of happy news? Keep reading for guaranteed smiles. See you Saturday!

Three reasons to get excited for the upcoming spring season — at home and at the TaSH…

READ MORE