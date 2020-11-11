TaSH Weekly Newsletter: Stock up for the long haul!

November 11, 2020

We’re counting down to the wrap-up of the 2020 market season with just two more regular markets to go. So don’t miss out on stocking up for Thanksgiving and on cold-storage items that will carry you through.

Here’s how we’re strategizing. This Saturday (forecast to be seasonable and sunny), we’re going to stock up for the long haul: Apples, winter squash, all the greens we can carry to blanch and freeze, onions and garlic. We are going to be sure to talk to the farmers about which varieties hold up best and how to store them correctly.

We’re also going shop to pack the freezer with bacon, roasts, stew meats and other cuts that lend themselves to long, slow cooking that will fill the house with warm delicious scents on slow quiet Sundays and carry us through half the week of working late on Zoom.

Bread also freezes up remarkably well, we’ve learned over the years; eggs last longer than you’d think (up to 5 weeks according to the USDA); and jars of jams, salsas, marinades, applesauce, tomato sauce and fermented veggies are great to have in the pantry all the time.

We’ll have to remember to bring enough bags to the market to get this all home!

Next week, we’ll think about Thanksgiving!

P.S.: SAVE THE DATE: Our holiday market will take place on December 5 in Patriots Park. More info to come soon.