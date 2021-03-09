TaSH Weekly Newsletter: Signs of spring are all around us 💐 (3/13)

By Barrett Seaman-- There’s a lot happening in the world of COVID—most of it good. *Fresh on the heels of...Read More
March 9, 2021
This Saturday marks our last market in the season of winter, but do not fret – the TaSH Winter Market actually continues all the way through May 8! Although the chilly temps may continue for a little bit longer, the first signs of spring are all around us.
- FLOWERS! Thousand Leaf Gardens will be offering tulip bouquets from Maitri Farm (by pre-order only). If you are thinking about your own garden, the Warner Seed Library is officially open (and you can also donate to the library’s fundraiser for a brand-new native plant pollinator garden). Speaking of pollinators…rotating vendor Fly Honey Farms is making their last appearance of the Winter Market so now is your chance to stock up on their signature honey.
- FRUITY DRINKS + VINEGARS! Blessed Brewery makes their Winter Market debut this Saturday (try their Fresh Start kombucha with Lemon, Apple and Ginger) and Abandoned Hard Cider returns (so excited to taste their brand-new Vacation cider with guava and passion fruit!). And Cooper’s Daughter Spirits offers a delicious multi-seasonal Mulled Peach Whisky – yum! Rumor has it Arlotta Food Studio may also bring the first batches of their peach infused balsamic vinegar, reminding us of warmer days soon ahead!
- LUCK OF THE IRISH! St. Patrick’s Day is March 17 and the TaSH has got you covered. Wave Hill Breads will have traditional Irish Soda bread for sale (psst…they soak the raisins in Irish whisky) and Bear Mountain Coffee is offering an Irish Crème flavored coffee blend so you can start the day in celebration.
- LEARN SOMETHING NEW: Sasha Skon of Sasha’s Seafood Stand is collaborating with cooking instructor Kate Sonders Solomon on a virtual class on March 13th at 5:00 pm. Learn how to make a tuna crudo with orange, lemon and scallion and then make a slow-roasted cod with fennel, citrus, olives and homemade citrus oil. The class is $60 including fish for two, which can be ordered here and picked up at the TaSH this Saturday. Class sign-ups are open through Thursday. And for the kiddos, Fable’s Little Sprouts pre-school program is open for registration, teaching the wonder of gardening in a hand-on workshop for future farmers.
Remember the best way to guarantee you get the goods you want during the winter months is to pre-order with vendors and now you can pre-order with Bien Cuit!
Local Democratic State Leaders Call for Governor to Resign
March 8, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Three local Democratic state representatives have called for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign amidst sexual harassment and
Appointments Still Available for March 20 COVID Vaccinations
March 8, 2021
WHAT TARRYTOWN COVID-19 VACCINE POP-UP CLINIC WHO Requirements for participating in the pop-up clinic: • You must be 65 or
Sleepy Hollow Trustee Candidates to Participate in Virtual Public Forum
March 8, 2021
By Robert Kimmel-- Sleepy Hollow residents will have an opportunity on Wednesday, March 10, to see and hear from each
March 2021 TEAC News
March 7, 2021
NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL Facebook Instagram Website MARCH 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING
Irvington Earns Environmental Designation
March 6, 2021
-- By Dean Gallea The Village of Irvington has earned certification as a Climate Smart Community (CSC), a designation in
Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow To Vaccinate 500 on March 20
March 5, 2021
Pop-Up Sites Proliferate as the Supply Stream Opens Up By Barrett Seaman— Working with the Rite Aid chain of pharmacies,
Yale-Bound Senior Credits Irvington Hoops Success with Fostering Her Maturity
March 5, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Grace Thybulle will never forget the trepidation she experienced when she joined the Irvington girls' varsity basketball
Hastings Man Sentenced for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Dobbs Ferry
March 4, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Hastings-on-Hudson man was sentenced Thursday to one year in jail in connection with a 2019 hit-and-run
Westchester Honors COVID Dead At One Year Anniversary
March 3, 2021
One year from the day the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Westchester County, clergy, poets, politicians and musicians