TaSH Weekly Newsletter: Signs of spring are all around us 💐 (3/13)

March 9, 2021

This Saturday marks our last market in the season of winter, but do not fret – the TaSH Winter Market actually continues all the way through May 8! Although the chilly temps may continue for a little bit longer, the first signs of spring are all around us.

FLOWERS ! Thousand Leaf Gardens will be offering tulip bouquets from Maitri Farm (by pre-order only). If you are thinking about your own garden, the Warner Seed Library is officially open (and you can also donate to the library’s fundraiser for a brand-new native plant pollinator garden). Speaking of pollinators…rotating vendor Fly Honey Farms is making their last appearance of the Winter Market so now is your chance to stock up on their signature honey.

St. Patrick’s Day is March 17 and the TaSH has got you covered. will have traditional Irish Soda bread for sale (psst…they soak the raisins in Irish whisky) and is offering an Irish Crème flavored coffee blend so you can start the day in celebration. LEARN SOMETHING NEW: Sasha Skon of Sasha’s Seafood Stand is collaborating with cooking instructor Kate Sonders Solomon on a virtual class on March 13th at 5:00 pm. Learn how to make a tuna crudo with orange, lemon and scallion and then make a slow-roasted cod with fennel, citrus, olives and homemade citrus oil. The class is $60 including fish for two, which can be ordered here and picked up at the TaSH this Saturday. Class sign-ups are open through Thursday. And for the kiddos, Fable’s Little Sprouts pre-school program is open for registration, teaching the wonder of gardening in a hand-on workshop for future farmers.

Remember the best way to guarantee you get the goods you want during the winter months is to pre-order with vendors and now you can pre-order with Bien Cuit!

