TaSH Weekly Newsletter: Last Regular TaSHMarket: Saturday, November 21st

November 19, 2020

This weekend marks our last regular market of the 2020 season and our 32nd week of feeding our friends and neighbors in Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow and beyond. But the TaSH isn’t over yet … as you’ll learn below. (That’s your cue to keep reading!)

In this season of Thanksgiving, we certainly are grateful to all of you who came out this year in cars, on foot, and even curbside to support our amazing family of vendors whose very livelihood depends on you investing in the food they grow with love and care. Read on to learn how you can virtually share your gratitude.

Lastly, as you prepare this year’s Thanksgiving menu, remember that the beauty of our market is that it’s got a little bit of something for everyone: from the chef gourmand who relishes every step of a tasting menu’s mise en place to the person who deeply appreciates local food but would rather click their heels and have a meal ready to enjoy. Check out this week’s rundown of “What Not to Miss” to find what strikes the right chord for you. Remember to stock up on your favorites and ask our farmers and vendors for guidance on how to store items for freshness!

As the great Yogi Berra (whose father was a farmer in Italy, FYI), once said: “It Ain’t Over ‘Till It’s Over” and we have something rather special to share on this last market week: IT’S NOT OVER!



After six years of hosting a seasonal farmers market, we are thrilled to share that we are planning to host our first-ever WINTER MARKET starting in 2021. This is a huge undertaking in a year where we’ve had incredible change, but the timing felt right and the need feels more important than ever that our community continue to have access to fresh, local food year-round.



Our winter market will take place bimonthly on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month from January – April: (Jan. 9 + 23, Feb. 13 + 27, Mar. 13 + 27, Apr. 10 + 24. In addition, we are hosting a special Mother’s Day Weekend Market on May 8.



With that said, we very much look forward to sharing more exciting details about this in the weeks ahead — including a different location for the market — but in the meantime you’ll have one final market to enjoy in Patriots Park in 2020: our Holiday Market on December 5! (More below)