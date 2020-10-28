TaSH Weekly Newsletter: Happy Halloween! 🎃

October 28, 2020

It’s Halloween at the TaSH this Saturday and while we won’t have a big bash planned thanks to Covid, we will have some really lovely socially distant options to celebrate our area’s favorite holiday!

Here are five ways to enjoy a spook-tacular Saturday with us:

(1) Our Vendor Costume Contest is Back! Our vendors are so amazing and we love seeing their creativity shine in our annual costume contest. Shoppers will have a chance to vote for their favorite costume and give bragging rights to one lucky winner!

(2) Guess the Pumpkin Weight Contest: Stop by the TaSH tent area to check out a sizeable pumpkin courtesy of Mead Orchards. Take a chance at guessing the weight and whoever guesses the closest wins a prize!

(3) Pumpkin Giveaway for Kids: We’ll be giving away pumpkins to our smallest market fans while supplies last. Take them home to paint, carve, decorate or eat!

(4) Stock up on Gorgeous Gourds: Squirrels massacre your autumn decor? All of our produce vendors have a technicolor array of gourds, squash, + pumpkins for that last-minute decorating or kitchen inspiration. So many make options to make delicious soups, breads, sauces and so much more. Ask our farmers how they recommend preparing them best.

(5) Celebrate Halloween with Sweets + Pumpkin Specialties: No Place Like Home is offering a special this week: “The Spooky”: a Pumpkin and Onion Spanish Omelette while Luxx Chocolat returns with decadent artisan chocolate skulls, Hot Choxx artisan hot chocolate and more. Don’t forget you can stay warm by grabbing some Pumpkin Spice coffee from Bear Mountain Coffee Roasters and enjoy plenty of pumpkin baked goods – pies, cookies + more from Meredith’s Bread.

Just a final reminder that while we are excited to see and celebrate Halloween with you all, let’s keep things safe, not scary. Costume or not, masks are always required and remember to keep one Headless Horseman’s length away from others in line!