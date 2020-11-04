TaSH Weekly Newsletter: And the winners are…

November 4, 2020

After last week’s pre-Halloween snowfall and this week’s early sunsets, it’s easy to wonder – what happened to autumn?!

But fear not! You still have plenty of time for outdoor fall activities and preparing your favorite seasonal dishes. Our farmers’ tables will be flush with cabbage, collard greens, sweet potatoes, squash, pumpkins, scallions, kohlrabi and much more. Stop by Arlotta Food Studio, Mama Lam’s and Forward ROOTS to upgrade your pantry and find inspiration in new flavors.

This is a great time of year to hit the trails and beat the crowds. Pick up a bag of cherry walnut granola from Meadowhawk Granola or ginger snaps from Birdie’s Batch and go exploring! If you’re planning for a longer hike, stop by J.D. Farms or Samosa Shack for a heartier lunch to stuff in your pack.

If you have a firepit, outdoor heater or just a really good attitude, enjoy a nighttime drink under the stars with a bottle of Riot red blend from Tousey Winery, a can of Oktoberfest from Broken Bow or a pumpkin spice vodka from Cooper’s Daughter Spirits. Make a hot toddy with Legs Diamond bourbon from Nahmias et Fils and honey from Fly Honey Farms and stay warm on these cool November evenings!

Winners’ Circle:

Guess the Gourd – Congratulations to Francine List, who won a box of TaSH goodies for guessing the gourd correctly during our weeklong Facebook challenge!

Now that’s a big pumpkin! – Gail, Bekah, Jennifer and Jay had the closest guess of 68 pounds for our giant Cinderella Halloween pumpkin, which weighed an impressive 66.6 pounds.

We love our vendors! – Bear Mountain Coffee Roasters is this year’s winner of our annual vendor costume contest. Thanks to everyone who voted for their favorite!

In case you missed it: Sunday night’s Music from the TaSH all-star Facebook live stream is available to watch here: https://fb.watch/1v4-agFbSX/

