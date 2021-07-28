Community Board TaSH Weekly Newsletter 7/31: What You Can’t Miss at TaSH This Week! Published 8 hours ago8h ago • Bookmarks: 1 July 28, 2021 SATURDAY, JULY 31st Could it be? Is July really coming to an end? Sad, but true! This is always the time in the summer when we start to panic about all those summer bucket-list items that haven’t come to pass yet. Fear not! The TaSH has you covered. Need snacks for that last-minute beach trip? Pick up some plums and peaches from Mead Orchards, raspberry nut bars from Meredith’s and ice cream sandwiches from New Confectioner. Road trip upstate? You’re not going to survive that bridge traffic without a Matcha Iced Tea from Teagevity, a Witch’s Iced Brew from Bear Mountain, or a cold-pressed Summertime Sobro from Freshly Made. Finally giving in and taking the kids to Playland? Buy yourself some Manor Sangria or a four-pack of Singularity from Sing Sing Kill Brewery to help you relax when you get home- you’ll need it! And if you haven’t had a picnic yet on our village green – this Saturday is the day!Advertisement We’ve got music from the amazingly talented Drew Bordeaux from 11:30-1:30 and a cooking demo from Fly Honey Farms at at 10am and 12noon. JD Farms has you covered with ready-to-eat breakfast sandwiches and burgers or you can improvise with a crusty bread from Wave Hill or Bien Cuit, so much cheese to choose from at Chaseholm Creamery and Cooperstown, an olive medley from Tony’s Pickles and a peanut butter and jelly crumb cake from Clarkson Avenue Crumb Cake Company. We’ll see you there! Read more HERE Share the News!Advertisement Arts & Entertainment News & Events Irvington News Irvington Theater Receives Funding for All-New HVAC System, Paving Way for 2022 Reopening July 28, 2021 by Brad Ogden— Since March of 2020, the Irvington Theater has been dark. The pandemic required that the doors stay... Read More COVID News Dobbs Ferry News Mercy College Named As Partner In Federal Grant To Extend Vaccinations Into Westchester’s Poorer Communities July 27, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- When the Westchester County Department of Health (WCHD) pulled together a team to go into some of... Read More Local News Our Schools Sleepy Hollow News SH High Student Selected for NASA College Internship July 26, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- Isabella Levine, a rising junior at Sleepy Hollow High School, has been selected from 750 applicants nationwide... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Local News People Rivertowns Sports Sleepy Hollow News Soccer Standout Giving National Championship Dream One Last Shot July 24, 2021 By Tom Pedulla--- One last shot. Although Sleepy Hollow’s Samantha Coffey was drafted 12th overall last January by the Portland Thorns... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Top News Dobbs Ferry Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Cop July 24, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo-- A Dobbs Ferry man has been indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for the attempted murder... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Local News People Dobbs Ferry Chess Champion Competing in National Tournament July 21, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo-- A 19-year-old Dobbs Ferry resident is one of only 10 men who qualified to compete in one... Read More Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge Tarrytown News Top News Tarrytown Board Agrees To Lead Effort To Fund RiverWalk Extension Under Cuomo Bridge July 21, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Ned Sullivan, President of the influential environmental group Scenic Hudson, made a special trip to Tarrytown Monday... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Goings on in town Irvington’s Main Street School Parking Lot To Become Open-Air Theater Stage July 23-25 July 19, 2021 by Brad Ogden– Irvington Theater continues its summer of in-person, outdoor events on July 23, 24 and 25 with the... Read More Business News Local News Tarrytown News Technology Top News Regeneron Plans $1.8 Billion Expansion of Tarrytown Site July 17, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo-- Regeneron is planning to invest approximately $1.8 billion over six years to expand its research, preclinical manufacturing... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News Tim Facciola of Sleepy Hollow Wins Pulitzer July 14, 2021 Timothy M.Facciola of Philipse Manor, Sleepy Hollow, won a Pulitzer Prize on Friday, June 11, for Public Service journalism coverage... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint