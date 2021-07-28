TaSH Weekly Newsletter 7/31: What You Can’t Miss at TaSH This Week!

Could it be? Is July really coming to an end? Sad, but true! This is always the time in the summer when we start to panic about all those summer bucket-list items that haven’t come to pass yet. Fear not! The TaSH has you covered. Need snacks for that last-minute beach trip? Pick up some plums and peaches from Mead Orchards, raspberry nut bars from Meredith’s and ice cream sandwiches from New Confectioner. Road trip upstate? You’re not going to survive that bridge traffic without a Matcha Iced Tea from Teagevity, a Witch’s Iced Brew from Bear Mountain, or a cold-pressed Summertime Sobro from Freshly Made. Finally giving in and taking the kids to Playland? Buy yourself some Manor Sangria or a four-pack of Singularity from Sing Sing Kill Brewery to help you relax when you get home- you’ll need it! And if you haven’t had a picnic yet on our village green – this Saturday is the day! Advertisement We’ve got music from the amazingly talented Drew Bordeaux from 11:30-1:30 and a cooking demo from Fly Honey Farms at at 10am and 12noon. JD Farms has you covered with ready-to-eat breakfast sandwiches and burgers or you can improvise with a crusty bread from Wave Hill or Bien Cuit, so much cheese to choose from at Chaseholm Creamery and Cooperstown, an olive medley from Tony’s Pickles and a peanut butter and jelly crumb cake from Clarkson Avenue Crumb Cake Company. We’ll see you there!