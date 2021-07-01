TaSH Weekly Newsletter 7/3: Let’s Celebrate – Your Holiday Weekend Shopping List

Hooray! There’s much to celebrate this week ahead. It’s the Fourth of July weekend, school’s out for summer and the heat wave supposedly breaks in the next 24 hours (let’s all hope so for our poor farmers who likely melted this week tending to their crops). Plus, if you’re a local in 10591, you can enjoy fireworks again this year on Sunday night . We presume many of you have celebratory picnics and BBQs planned and what better way to celebrate Independence Day than by supporting independent, local small business owners at The TaSH — and eating, of course!

There’s arguably no better place to shop for your 4th favorites – from hot dogs and hamburgers to pies, ice cream and libations — as well as a rich cornucopia of vegetables and sides to round out your meal (hint hint: Going to a BBQ and need to bring something? The perfect item that doubles as a condiment AND a side dish is a kraut from Blessed Brewery).

Hungry to hunt for some delicious finds? We’ve got you covered.