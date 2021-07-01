Community Board TaSH Weekly Newsletter 7/3: Let’s Celebrate – Your Holiday Weekend Shopping List Published 7 mins ago7 mins ago June 30, 2021 Hooray! There’s much to celebrate this week ahead. It’s the Fourth of July weekend, school’s out for summer and the heat wave supposedly breaks in the next 24 hours (let’s all hope so for our poor farmers who likely melted this week tending to their crops). Plus, if you’re a local in 10591, you can enjoy fireworks again this year on Sunday night. We presume many of you have celebratory picnics and BBQs planned and what better way to celebrate Independence Day than by supporting independent, local small business owners at The TaSH — and eating, of course! There’s arguably no better place to shop for your 4th favorites – from hot dogs and hamburgers to pies, ice cream and libations — as well as a rich cornucopia of vegetables and sides to round out your meal (hint hint: Going to a BBQ and need to bring something? The perfect item that doubles as a condiment AND a side dish is a kraut from Blessed Brewery). Hungry to hunt for some delicious finds? We’ve got you covered. Life’s short – let’s talk dessert first. Our head is spinning from the NYTimes’ catalogue of dessert options specially earmarked for the 4th. We’ve got our eyes on Melissa Clark’s buckwheat berry striped cake, a beautiful and patriotic treat which features a hearty cup of whatever berries you love most — you’ll find nearly all of them this weekend (blueberries, raspberries, cherries, etc.) Top it off with Jay’s vegan vanilla ice cream from New Confectioner! Psst! Snag a pint of strawberries if you see them — they’ll likely be the last you’ll see this summer as the season winds down. Not a baker? Meredith’s Bread has the most delicious pies ready to go that still offer a homemade taste with seasonal, local ingredients! Dining with a crowd is the perfect excuse to load up on crowlers from Sing Sing Kill Brewery, six-packs from Broken Bow Brewery, jars of Manor Sangria and Abandoned Hard Cider’s newest limited-edition selections! Sure you’ll find delicious burgers and hot dogs at the market (Pro tip: just ask Lou to cook one up for you while you shop!), but part of the fun of farmers’ market shopping is finding delicious new options you’ve never tried. Why not stretch your grilling palate to include chicken sausage with broccoli, cheddar and asiago (Majestic Farms), Wil-Hi Farms’ Lamb Sausage Bratwurst Burgers, capturing the shape of a burger but all the taste of lamb sausage with brat seasoning! Or choose any of JD Farms’ grass-fed steaks and slather them in a homemade decadent honey bourbon BBQ sauce using top notch ingredients from Fly Honey Farms and Coopers Daughter’s Spirits (which you can sip while you cook, of course). Don’t forget to stop by our bakery vendors for buns and rolls to serve up your purchases! According to the Smithsonian, on July 4, 1776, John Adams and his wife, Abigail, allegedly sat down for a celebratory meal of turtle soup, New England poached salmon with egg sauce, green peas, and boiled new potatoes in jackets. So perhaps do as the Founding Fathers did and celebrate with fish and peas (albeit perhaps in a more modern culinary approach)?! We love Hudson Valley Fisheries’ steelhead simply grilled with a drizzle of Arlotta Food Studio’s olive oil, or make a delicious seafood kebab using a mix of Sasha’s Seafood’s fresh catch of the week cozily skewered adjacent to ripe summer produce like zucchini, sweet onions and fennel or earthy mushrooms from Hodgins Harvest. In lieu of Adams’ green peas and egg sauces, perhaps a crunchy snap pea salad with radishes, burrata and basil, and a side of deviled eggs would do… all of which you can find at the market. (P.S.: Those curious to know where to source turtle at the market can kindly send your inquiries to “nevergonnahappen@tashfarmersmarket.org.”) 😉 SAVE THE DATE: POP-UP VACCINATION CLINIC ON 7/10 Next weekend our sponsor Phelps Hospital Northwell Health will be hosting a pop-up vaccination clinic on Saturday, July 10 from 8:30 – 1:30, with all three vaccines available from Pfizer, Moderna and J&J. More details to come in the days ahead. Community News Irvington News Local News Our Schools Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2021 June 23, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2021 graduates during an in-person commencement ceremony at Scenic Hudson... Read More