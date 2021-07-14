TaSH Weekly Newsletter 7/17: Our Guide to a Five Minute Dinner

Community Board

Summertime Meal Inspo: Charcuterie Plate Anyone?!

We’re in the thick of July and, in earnest, our desire to cook is waning. We want a five minute dinner that’s worth savoring over five hours. The good news is that this is the BEST time of year to make a meal that’s essentially a glorified cheese plate! Consider it a “choose your own adventure” spread of summer’s finest, served up raw and prime for the picking with friends or fam. Here’s the “recipe” to tweak as your own:

  1. 1-10,000 parts cheese (#sorrynotsorry, we love cheese!) (or any other savory component if you like something betta than feta!)
  2. One part sweet (think jams, honey, fresh fruit, berries, and yes, even cookies!)
  3. One party salty (pickled goods, briny items!)
  4. One part fish/meat (or meat-like… hello crispy “bacon mushrooms” aka black poplars from Hodgins Harvest).
  5. Infinite parts fruit + veggie (bonus points for peak season items)
  6. ALL. THE. BREAD

Pick up some locally made cheese from Cooperstown Cheese Company (which also sells Jones Family Farm cheese), burrata and fresh mozzarella from Trotta Foods, homemade mozzarella from DiRiso Risotto Balls, or Chaseholm Creamery and pair with whatever you fancy! Cut up some crunchy carrots, cherry tomatoes or cucumbers from Berry Brook Farms or shave up some raw badger flame beets or grab a handful of yellow wax beans from Thousand Leaf Gardens (Farmer Mary Kate can attest they are terrific on their own). If you’re feeling extra indulgent, grab some dips for those goods like MOMO Dressing’s edamame dip or a mint hummus from Irvington Delight!

Stop by Tony’s Pickles to grab that salty and briny component – oil cured olives, spicy pickles and peppadews are all terrific options. Farmer Scott from Deep Roots Farm can also point you to some freshly pickled farm goods (we love the pickled yellow beets!).

Sweet components could be fresh ripened peaches from Mead Orchards, abundant berries (including gorgeous currants!) from Fishkill Farms.

And for the love of all that is holy do NOT scrimp on fresh bread from Meredith’s Bread, Wave Hill Breads or Bien Cuit to enjoy with (or without) your other goodies. We’ve got our eye on a classic baguette smeared with Hudson Valley Fisheries’ smoked steelhead trout! The most visually beautiful boards are speckled with edible flowers – and guess who can toss some your way? Mobius Fields has the cutest dwarf marigolds which add a bolt of color and a slight citrus hint.

Finally, no true charcuterie plate would be complete without a beer or wine pairing! That includes hard cider – as we’ll see the return of Merchant’s Daughter this week. Ask the folks at Westchester’s own Broken Bow Brewery for pairing recommendations. (Did you know they have a yuzu hard seltzer now, too? Dangerously refreshing and we’re completely on board with this bev with our board). Chilled sangria would also pair nicely and can be picked up at Manor Sangria this week too! Once you have all your fresh ingredients it’s your time to relax on the porch and enjoy!
