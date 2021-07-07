Community Board TaSH Weekly Newsletter 7/10: A very BIG July 10th at the TaSH! Published 8 hours ago8h ago • Bookmarks: 2 July 7, 2021 SATURDAY, JULY 10th “Food that is supposed to be hot shouldn’t be made into something cold,” someone we know once said during a spirited takedown of the pasta salad. But when the mercury inches past 90 and the humidity makes everything go limp, well, maybe a chilled soup might be nice? As cucumbers and tomatoes come into season, a little gazpacho sounds just about perfect. Not to mention a chilled zucchini soup, which even those who get zucchini-ed out would appreciate. Who has a great cold soup recipe they’d like to share with the TaSH community? Here’s how: email info@tashfarmersmarket.org and put COLD SOUP in the subject line. Include your recipe and any story you might have about it and we’ll share via our newsletter + site. We’ll assume it’s OK to share your name + story unless you tell us otherwise! Pick out your veggies and herbs from Mobius Fields, Thousand Leaf Gardens, Deep Roots Farm, Mead Orchards, Fishkill Farms, Hodgins Harvest or Berry Brook Farm. Besides cucumbers and tomatoes, you can get creative with some market ingredients such as beets, fennel, sorrel, spinach, carrots and much more. P.S. Don’t forget to grab some bread for dipping and toasty croutons – our picks are Miche from Bien Cuit, Demi Baguettes from Wave Hill and San Francisco Sourdough from Meredith’s Bread. Or … if even the food processor is too much to deal with in this heat, check out cold soups at Jody’s Kitchen, No Place Like Home (Gazpacho) and the cucumber raita (basically a chilled yogurt soup) at Samosa Shack. There’s a lot on the programming schedule for this Saturday. Learn more below about timing + details for: A Cooking Demo with Hodgins Harvest Art for Kids of All Ages thanks to the ArtsWestchester ArtsMobile Live Music on the Village Green with Marji Zintz A Walk-up Covid Vaccine Clinic, hosted by our sponsor Phelps Hospital Northwell Health Read more HERE Share the News!Advertisement Government News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Latimer Signs Legislation to Fund Tarrytown Lighthouse Restoration July 7, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Ten years ago, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino looked at cost estimates of more than a... Read More Community News Tarrytown News Work On The Tarrytown Y Begins In Earnest July 6, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- Residents of Tarrytown might be forgiven for misinterpreting the message sent by the village Tuesday morning: “YMCA... Read More Community News Local News People Tarrytown News Top News Tarrytown Musician Lets His Impulse/Instinct Lead the Way July 6, 2021 By Rich Monetti-- Tarrytown resident, Drew Bordeaux, recently released a new CD titled “Impulse/Instinct,” and, of course, he’s got the... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Irvington News All-new Production of ‘Twelfth Night’ to Play Outdoors at Irvington’s O’Hara Nature Center August 6-22 July 4, 2021 By Brad Ogden– The Irvington Shakespeare Company is Irvington Theater’s newest Arts Partner, and the two companies are kicking off their creative... Read More Celebrations Local News Rivertowns For Fireworks On The Fourth, Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow’s The Only Game In The Rivertowns July 2, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- After near-universal, pandemic-induced cancellations of Fourth of July fireworks last year throughout the region, there is pent-up... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Jazz Forum Arts Wins Westchester Community Fund Grant July 1, 2021 Tarrytown's Jazz Forum Arts is one of seven non-profits in the county to win grants from the Westchester Community Fund,... Read More Irvington News Our Children Irvington Bids Farewell To A Modern-Day Maria Montessori July 1, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Working parents in the rivertowns have choices as to where to send their children while they are... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Irvington Theater’s ‘Amazing Grace’ Outdoor Film Event Postponed to August 19 July 1, 2021 After 15 months of exclusively virtual programming, Irvington Theater (IT) welcomed back patrons of all ages last month with in-person,... Read More Irvington News Local News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Top News Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting in Sleepy Hollow June 29, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo-- A Mount Vernon teen was charged Wednesday in the fatal shooting Monday night of an Irvington man... Read More Government News Tarrytown News You Had To Have Been There June 29, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— For nearly a year and a half, public meetings in the rivertown villages have been conducted by... Read More 2 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint