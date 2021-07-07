Community Board

TaSH Weekly Newsletter 7/10: A very BIG July 10th at the TaSH!

July 7, 2021

SATURDAY, JULY 10th
“Food that is supposed to be hot shouldn’t be made into something cold,” someone we know once said during a spirited takedown of the pasta salad.  
But when the mercury inches past 90 and the humidity makes everything go limp, well, maybe a chilled soup might be nice?  
As cucumbers and tomatoes come into season, a little gazpacho sounds just about perfect. Not to mention a chilled zucchini soup, which even those who get zucchini-ed out would appreciate.  
Who has a great cold soup recipe they’d like to share with the TaSH community?  
Here’s how: email info@tashfarmersmarket.org and put COLD SOUP in the subject line. Include your recipe and any story you might have about it and we’ll share via our newsletter + site. We’ll assume it’s OK to share your name + story unless you tell us otherwise! 
Pick out your veggies and herbs from Mobius Fields, Thousand Leaf Gardens, Deep Roots Farm, Mead Orchards, Fishkill Farms, Hodgins Harvest or Berry Brook Farm.  Besides cucumbers and tomatoes, you can get creative with some market ingredients such as beets, fennel, sorrel, spinach, carrots and much more. P.S. Don’t forget to grab some bread for dipping and toasty croutons – our picks are Miche from Bien Cuit, Demi Baguettes from Wave Hill and San Francisco Sourdough from Meredith’s Bread. 
Or … if even the food processor is too much to deal with in this heat, check out cold soups at Jody’s Kitchen, No Place Like Home (Gazpacho) and  the cucumber raita (basically a chilled yogurt soup) at Samosa Shack.

There’s a lot on the programming schedule for this Saturday. Learn more below about timing + details for:

  • Cooking Demo with Hodgins Harvest
  • Art for Kids of All Ages thanks to the ArtsWestchester ArtsMobile
  • Live Music on the Village Green with Marji Zintz
  • Walk-up Covid Vaccine Clinic, hosted by our sponsor Phelps Hospital Northwell Health

Read more HERE

