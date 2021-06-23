Community Board

TaSH Weekly Newsletter 6/26: Summertime Stone Fruit + Berries Have Arrived! 🍒

June 23, 2021

Summer is finally upon us and with it, the feel-good vibes that only a leisurely Saturday morning at the market can bring. We are all holding tight to life’s little pleasures these days, namely a basket filled with fresh local goodies and a slow afternoon ahead. This weekend’s forecast calls for Partly Cloudy Skies and Stone Fruit that you won’t want to miss. We hope to see you at the park!

Stone Fruit: you heard it here first! Mead Orchards has hinted at the promise of the season’s first stone fruit (think peaches and cherries–yum!). We’ll never stop singing the praises of summer salads so if you can also snag a crispy loaf of bread from Wave Hill, some creamy burrata from Trotta Foods, oil and vinegar from Arlotta and a bundle of fresh basil, you’ll have a Peach Panzanella Salad that dreams are made of. When all else fails, there’s always a simple jam, made over heat, with sugar and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.

Rotary Duck Derby in Tarrytown

Think fast if you hope to get your hands on some hamachi from Sasha’s Seafood (preorders available here, and encouraged!). In Sasha’s words, it’s “buttery, luscious and mild, great raw or cooked.”

Did someone say PAELLA? For one of only a few market dates this season, No Place Like Home will be joining us again this week. Don’t miss out on these flavorful dishes from Chef Alberto.

Do these hotter days have you keeping the oven turned off? Don’t show up at your gathering with friends empty-handed! Consider some savory prepared options from Irvington Delight or sweet treats from one of this week’s novelty treat makers: Charlotte’s Home Kitchen, For the Love of Toffee, Meredith’s Bread, Wildcraft Baking Company and The Cookie Crumbles Bake Shop.

After this Saturday’s market, Greenburgh Pride will be celebrated at Patriots Park, from 3:00 – 5:30 pm. We hear there will be live music and performers! Here’s your reminder that the market closes at 1:30 pm so if you plan to attend the Pride festivities, come see us on the later side of our day and gather snacks for the event.

Lastly, we’d love to encourage you to chat with your farmers! If the crowds and lines allow, ask them their favorite way to prepare the ingredient(s) you’re purchasing. Last weekend alone, we learned that the rhubarb from Deb at Mobius Fields comes from a 100+ year old planting from Deb’s dear friend’s grandmother. We thought of her while we enjoyed a rhubarb crisp. Ty from Bien Cuit educated us on the proper way to carry a baguette so that it won’t poke through the bottom of that skinny paper bag. There is a bounty of information to gain and beautiful connections to be made. Happy Shopping and Bon Appetit!

Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2021

June 23, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2021 graduates during an in-person commencement ceremony at Scenic Hudson...
Read More
Feiner Fends off Democratic Primary Challenge

June 23, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Incumbent Paul Feiner defeated challenger Tasha D. Young in yesterday’s Democratic primary for Greenburgh Town Supervisor....
Read More
Tarrytown Resident Sadie McKeown Appointed to Housing and Energy Boards

June 22, 2021
By Alexander Roberts--- Governor Andrew Cuomo has appointed Tarrytown resident Sadie McKeown to the boards of the New York State...
Read More
Rotary’s Duck Derby and Family YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Expected to Pack Patriots Park

June 22, 2021
By Robert Kimmel - Patriots Park is expected to be bustling with people reveling in the activities within its boundaries...
Read More
Summertime’s “Food Glorious Food”

June 21, 2021
By Linda Viertel- Farmers’ markets are in full swing, and now that we can shop in person to enjoy the...
Read More
The Red Hat Hosts A Celebrity Interview

June 21, 2021
In its 18 years of existence, Irvington’s Red Hat on the River has had its share of celebrity diners. The...
Read More
Juneteenth In The Rivertowns 2021

June 20, 2021
By Barrett Seaman and Hannah Lustyik- It seems this year that more people in the Hudson River villages know what...
Read More
Irvington High Junior Earns Silver Medal at International Science Competition

June 17, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School junior Brooke Dunefsky recently earned a silver medal at the virtual GENIUS Olympiad, an...
Read More
On-Street (Al Fresco) Dining Returns To Tarrytown This Saturday (6/19)

June 17, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- The Village of Tarrytown’s sponsorship of the popular al fresco on-street downtown dining returns Saturday, June 19. ...
Read More
Kelli Scott: Irvington’s Accidental Activist

June 17, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— When it was announced a year ago this month that there would be a celebration of Juneteenth...
Read More
