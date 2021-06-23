TaSH Weekly Newsletter 6/26: Summertime Stone Fruit + Berries Have Arrived! 🍒

June 23, 2021

Summer is finally upon us and with it, the feel-good vibes that only a leisurely Saturday morning at the market can bring. We are all holding tight to life’s little pleasures these days, namely a basket filled with fresh local goodies and a slow afternoon ahead. This weekend’s forecast calls for Partly Cloudy Skies and Stone Fruit that you won’t want to miss. We hope to see you at the park!

Stone Fruit: you heard it here first! Mead Orchards has hinted at the promise of the season’s first stone fruit (think peaches and cherries–yum!). We’ll never stop singing the praises of summer salads so if you can also snag a crispy loaf of bread from Wave Hill, some creamy burrata from Trotta Foods, oil and vinegar from Arlotta and a bundle of fresh basil, you’ll have a Peach Panzanella Salad that dreams are made of. When all else fails, there’s always a simple jam, made over heat, with sugar and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.

Think fast if you hope to get your hands on some hamachi from Sasha’s Seafood ( preorders available here , and encouraged!). In Sasha’s words, it’s “buttery, luscious and mild, great raw or cooked.”

Did someone say PAELLA? For one of only a few market dates this season, No Place Like Home will be joining us again this week. Don’t miss out on these flavorful dishes from Chef Alberto.

Do these hotter days have you keeping the oven turned off? Don’t show up at your gathering with friends empty-handed! Consider some savory prepared options from Irvington Delight or sweet treats from one of this week’s novelty treat makers: Charlotte’s Home Kitchen, For the Love of Toffee, Meredith’s Bread, Wildcraft Baking Company and The Cookie Crumbles Bake Shop.

After this Saturday’s market, Greenburgh Pride will be celebrated at Patriots Park, from 3:00 – 5:30 pm. We hear there will be live music and performers! Here’s your reminder that the market closes at 1:30 pm so if you plan to attend the Pride festivities, come see us on the later side of our day and gather snacks for the event.

Lastly, we’d love to encourage you to chat with your farmers! If the crowds and lines allow, ask them their favorite way to prepare the ingredient(s) you’re purchasing. Last weekend alone, we learned that the rhubarb from Deb at Mobius Fields comes from a 100+ year old planting from Deb’s dear friend’s grandmother. We thought of her while we enjoyed a rhubarb crisp. Ty from Bien Cuit educated us on the proper way to carry a baguette so that it won’t poke through the bottom of that skinny paper bag. There is a bounty of information to gain and beautiful connections to be made. Happy Shopping and Bon Appetit!

