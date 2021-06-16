TaSH Weekly Newsletter 6/19: Celebrate Dad and the official start to summer! 🌞

This weekend marks both Father’s Day and the official start to summer (which is also the longest day of sunshine of the year!) It’s the perfect time to celebrate with libations and backyard barbecues. Stock up on all your weekend essentials at The TaSH, including:

Sensational Summertime Sips: Help Dad augment his libations library and make your favorite summer cocktails by checking out Cooper’s Daughter Spirits’ – which uses farmed and foraged ingredients in its wide range of spirits and Nahmias et Fils Distillery, which produces Moroccan Mahia, and Legs Diamond, award-winning 100% rye whiskey. If Dad’s more of a wine or beer drinker, stop by Manor Sangria for some fresh, crisp sangria and Broken Bow Brewery , locally crafted beer from Tuckahoe, also making an appearance this weekend. Don’t forget Fishkill Farms also sells Treasury Cider, a variety of hard sparkling ciders that appeal to both dry and sweet palates.

Gifts for Foodie Dads If your Dad is a travel enthusiast but has been grounded from the pandemic, consider a food tour around the world with some of our international flavors available this weekend. MOMO Dressing returns with Japanese dressings, marinades and dips, Mama Lam’s will have Malaysian hot sauces and curry pastes and Irvington Delight will have authentic homemade Middle Eastern cuisine (their stuffed grape leaves feature leaves brought over from Jordan), to name a few. Bear Mountain Coffee Roasters has brewed up a special blend for Dad – “ Dad’s d’Bomb ” and might we suggest it is an ahhhmayzing pairing for Father’s Day brunch with delicious selections from Clarkson Avenue Crumb Cake Company , back this weekend. In case you missed it, Hudson Valley Fisheries was featured in The New York Times last week for their new Father’s Day grilling kit. Order it ahead June 16-18 to get it delivered free plus score 20% off if you unlock their discount via Instagram. (Check out their page for more details).

Delicious Desserts in Honor of Dad Complete your Father’s Day BBQ with fresh tasty strawberries which are in peak season and ripe for the eating! Eat them alone or cut them up to use in your favorite strawberry shortcake recipe! You’ll find strawberries at most of our farms this week and we suggest pairing them in any way, shape or form with delicious vegan ice cream from New Confectioner . Get them while you can. The season ends soon! Meredith’s Bread has an expansive list of seasonal pies – and even offers a ton of gluten-free flavors! End your meal with a fantastic cheese plate courtesy of Chaseholm Creamery or Cooperstown Cheese Company. Visit their booths for help selecting just the right varieties that will appeal to Dad – and to you!

Let the summertime fun begin! See you at The TaSH!