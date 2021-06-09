TaSH Weekly Newsletter 6/12: Hello Quinoa Bowls, Summer Soups, Cold-Pressed Juice + More

June 9, 2021

After the heat wave we’ve had this past week, we’re diving right into the deep end of this newsletter because there’s a lot of food news to take in as we head full-steam ahead into June!

Welcome Two Brand New TaSH Vendors + Female Entrepreneurs : Chef Jody Hunter, owner of Jody’s Kitchen , is a a French Culinary Institute grad and has worked at a variety of farm-to-table restaurants (including a stint at a little place down the road you might have heard of… Blue Hill at Stone Barns). When her popular Hastings restaurant, The Mill, closed last March due to the pandemic, a new business was born by Summer. Look for her delicious farm-inspired prepared foods from quinoa bowls to cool summer soups. Learn more about Jody and her delicious menu here . Bronx-based Freshly Made is a women-owned and operated juice company offering small batch, raw cold-pressed juices. Using only fresh ingredients and no added sugars, additives, or water, they focus on using as many local and seasonal produce as possible in their blends. Earth-friendly bonus : Every juice is sold in a reusable glass mason jar customers can keep to use at home or bring back for reuse.

Meadowhawk Granola and Wil-Hi Farm Return this week for their summer season debut ! Meadowhawk Granola will be fully stocked with all flavors including a seasonal special: nut-free sour cherry. NY Magazine has called their delicious granola “midway between health food and dessert.” Wil-Hi Farm owners Heidi and Chuck Simmons return with their amazing Hudson Valley lamb and seasonal goat’s milk soaps! They won’t be back until July so don’t miss the chance to stock up.

Our very own was featured in this week’s for their new grilling kit — a unique idea for Dads. Stop by their tent to find out more! Saturday is International Falafel Day , just giving us our 900th reason to stop by Irvington Delight and pick up some falafel and a side of hummus to celebrate the occasion. We suggest pairing it with Merchant Daughter’s Semi-Dry Hard Cider, which has a bubbly, sauvignon blanc like essence!

The 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will take place a little more than a mile down the road at Lyndhurst this weekend. While spectators aren't permitted to this year's show, treat your own pooch to some doggie treats for the occasion from Fi-Dough, Inc, a maker of homemade, slow-baked organic dog biscuits. (As a reminder, we're dog friendly at The TaSH!)

will take place a little more than a mile down the road at Lyndhurst this weekend. While spectators aren’t permitted to this year’s show, treat your own pooch to some doggie treats for the occasion from a maker of homemade, slow-baked organic dog biscuits. The pandemic brought a few glowing innovations and preordering is certainly one of them! Don’t forget that a majority of our vendors continue to offer preorders and it’s your best bet for walking home with delicious goods from prepared food vendors and coveted meat/fish vendors with limited quantities that often sell out in the early market hours. Place your preorders now so you don’t forget – those Thursday & Friday deadlines creep up fast & furious.

