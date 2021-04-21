TaSH Weekly Newsletter 4/24: Happy Earth Day! Shop Sustainably at The TaSH

April 20, 2021

April 22 is Earth Day but taking care of our planet is something we should strive to do every day of the year. At the TaSH, we have implemented sustainable and environmentally-friendly practices and we select vendors that share these goals and values. We have committed to moving away from fossil fuel driven plastics in favor of plant-based and more sustainable materials. You may have noticed that we require vendors to use paper/cardboard or compostable packaging materials for prepared foods and banned non-compostable plastic produce bags.

