By Kevin Brown-- Have you ever walked by Washington Irving School on Broadway in Tarrytown and noticed a pair of...Read More
TaSH Weekly Newsletter 4/10: Global Flavors, Locally Sourced: Take a Foodie Staycation to the TaSH this Saturday
April 6, 2021
POP QUIZ: which of the following items will you NOT find at The TaSH Farmers Market this weekend?
1) Kimchi Sauce
2) Sfogliatelle
3) Muhammara
4) Vegan Malaysian Curry Paste
5) Ginger Chili Dal
2) Sfogliatelle
3) Muhammara
4) Vegan Malaysian Curry Paste
5) Ginger Chili Dal
Trick question. You can find ALL of these delicious, international flavors at the market this weekend.While most of us haven’t left the Hudson Valley in well over a year, it might come as a delightful surprise to you that you can still send your taste buds on an epic journey around the globe at The TaSH.
While we mandate that all goods sold at the market are grown or produced within 100 miles of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow or within New York State, our talented vendors have perfected the art of sourcing locally but thinking globally. From Korea to Italy to Jordan to India and many stops in between, you’ll find a large range of sauces, dips, condiments, marinades, pastries, desserts and so much more at the market.
So why is shopping at The TaSH different than what you might find, say, in the international aisle of your local grocery store? The people, the stories, and the real world gastronomical guidance, to start!
Read more HERE
Share the News!
‘Don’t Get Cocky With COVID’
April 5, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Applying the foot race metaphor to the COVID-19 pandemic is no doubt overdone, but with good reason....Read More
Cuomo Offers $5,000 For The Best 2023 World University Games Mascot Design
April 2, 2021
By Kira Ratan-- The 2023 Winter World University Games are set to be held in Lake Placid, NY, but they...Read More
COVID Update: Not Such A Great Mystery
April 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Experts are said to be scratching their heads over the recent upsurge in coronavirus infections in New...Read More
Pandemic Takes Financial Toll on Religious Institutions
April 1, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Buckets of all shapes and sizes can be found at the rear of Transfiguration Church in Tarrytown,...Read More
Here’s How The Rivertowns Envision Police Reform.
April 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— By the first of April, a passel of reports from some 500 New York State municipalities with...Read More
Legislator Williams Not Seeking Reelection to County Board
March 30, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Board of Legislators Vice Chair Alfreda Williams will not be seeking a seventh two-year term...Read More
GOP Challenger Looks to Make History in Run vs Latimer
March 29, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive George Latimer will have a Republican challenger after all as he seeks a second...Read More
New Yorkers 30 And Older Now Eligible For Vaccination
March 29, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— It seems like only last week that the age of eligibility for the COVID vaccine dropped to...Read More
Irvington’s Black Cat Café To Resume Business
March 29, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- The old adage that cats have nine lives may be an overstatement, but one feline, Irvington’s The...Read More