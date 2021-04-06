TaSH Weekly Newsletter 4/10: Global Flavors, Locally Sourced: Take a Foodie Staycation to the TaSH this Saturday

April 6, 2021

POP QUIZ: which of the following items will you NOT find at The TaSH Farmers Market this weekend?

1) Kimchi Sauce

2) Sfogliatelle

3) Muhammara

4) Vegan Malaysian Curry Paste

5) Ginger Chili Dal



Trick question. You can find ALL of these delicious, international flavors at the market this weekend.

While most of us haven’t left the Hudson Valley in well over a year, it might come as a delightful surprise to you that you can still send your taste buds on an epic journey around the globe at The TaSH.

While we mandate that all goods sold at the market are grown or produced within 100 miles of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow or within New York State, our talented vendors have perfected the art of sourcing locally but thinking globally. From Korea to Italy to Jordan to India and many stops in between, you’ll find a large range of sauces, dips, condiments, marinades, pastries, desserts and so much more at the market.

So why is shopping at The TaSH different than what you might find, say, in the international aisle of your local grocery store? The people, the stories, and the real world gastronomical guidance, to start!