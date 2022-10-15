TaSH Vendors Team Up With High School To Distribute Surplus Food

October 15, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

All seven of the local farmers and one baker who regularly set up shop at the Saturday morning farmers market in Patriots Park have agreed to donate unsold food to a new food pantry created last Spring at Sleepy Hollow High School.

According to TaSH, these vendors are collectively able to donate an average of 130 pounds of fresh food—the equivalent of 108 meals.

Advertisement

Six months since the high school food pantry began providing meals to students and their families who suffer from food insecurity, more than 80 families have benefited. Nearly half of Sleepy Hollow High School students are eligible for free or reduced-price school lunches.

“Everybody should benefit from the market and what it has to offer,” says TaSH board member Krista Barron. “The high school’s food pantry is an extension of the ethos and awareness of what it truly means to be part of a community.”

The announcement comes on the eve of the United Nations’ World Food Day on November 16th. TaSH already contributes to local efforts to curb food insecurity. Farmers market shoppers eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits get a 50% discount on up to $40 worth of groceries by using their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards at TaSH. Through October, TaSH will doub le that benefit by matching up to $40 EBT customers, giving them $80 with which to shop at the market.

TaSH was also recently named the 6th Best Farmers Market in New York State in the “America’s Favorite Farmers Market” contest.