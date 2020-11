As many of you know, cases of COVID are rising in our area and a cluster has been reported in our community. We are writing to let you know that today we were informed one of our TaSH staff members who worked at the market last Saturday has tested positive. Thankfully, their symptoms are mild and we wish them a speedy recovery.



TaSH board members have informed and obtained guidance from county, state and local officials and are following all NYS Dept. of Health guidelines. We wish to inform you of the steps the TaSH is taking to keep the market safe.



None of the TaSH staff will attend the market this Saturday. They are each self-quarantining for 14 days and must test negative for COVID before returning to the market. The TaSH will be run on Saturday by board members who were not in contact with the staff member. Anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member has been contacted.



We want to take this occurrence to ask you to help us continue to keep the market safe by following these rules: Masks are MANDATORY for all market visitors

Please maintain a minimum of 6′ social distancing

Line up at vendor tents ON THE GRASS

Eating must take place OUT of the market area If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to us at info@tashfarmersmarket.org.