Community Board

TaSH Special Bonus Newsletter (Surprise at the End)

June 14, 2021

Monday math quiz! How does The TaSH afford to do all that it does when our vendor fees only cover HALF of market expenses? (Psst, hint: YOU!)

Thanks to the incredible generosity of our sponsors and grant funding, we are able to cover many of the other costs, but we can’t quite cover it all without community crowdfunding.
COUNT ME IN TO SUPPORT THE TASH!
All the (tax-deductible!) funds we raise help support the special things that make the market amazing from music and kids’ activities to our food assistance programs, cultural initiatives and beyond. Last season you showed up for us in a big way when critical sponsorship dollars and grant funding receded due to the pandemic. We survived — and thrived — thanks to this community’s unwavering generosity.

Advertisement
Rotary Duck Derby in Tarrytown

As our 2021 season gets underway, we are eagerly and hopefully anticipating a safe return of our musical and cultural entertainment. And kids’ activities have already resumed (save the date for Warner Library’s storytime + craft to return this Saturday, June 19!). We are also continuing to offer and expand our food access programs to help those most in need (our TaSH Double Bucks Program doubles SNAP/EBT benefits).

As we gear up for a return to more normal times, we’re hopeful that we can continue to look to our biggest supporters — YOU — to help us make all these good things happen for our community.

Please click on the link below to visit this year’s crowdfunding page and thank you in advance for your amazing generosity.

– Your friends at The TaSH
YES! I want to contribute to the TaSH Crowdfunding Campaign
P.S. 

If you stayed with us this far, we know you’re one of our most loyal fans so we’re sharing some top secret scoop with you first… TOMATOES are coming to the market on Saturday. You can find some of the season’s first ripe, cherry tomatoes at Berry Brook Farm. Stay tuned for more news in our weekly newsletter coming on Wednesday morning!
Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Irvington Student Wins International Film Award

Irvington Student Wins International Film Award

June 12, 2021
By Hannah Lustyik-- Kate Abrams, a seventh grader from Irvington Middle School, has won an inaugural international film competition. The...
Read More
June 2021 TEAC News

June 2021 TEAC News

June 12, 2021
NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL   JUNE 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This month,...
Read More
The 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Visits Lyndhurst

The 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Visits Lyndhurst

June 11, 2021
By Steve Sears--- The Westminster Kennel Club has selected one of the most beautiful locations in America to hold its...
Read More
State Police Find No Crime in Harassment Investigation Involving Sleepy Hollow Teacher

State Police Find No Crime in Harassment Investigation Involving Sleepy Hollow Teacher

June 11, 2021
By Brianna Staudt-- New York State Police confirmed Thursday they opened, and then closed, an aggravated harassment investigation into a...
Read More
Groundbreaking Held for Affordable Housing Project at YMCA Facility

Groundbreaking Held for Affordable Housing Project at YMCA Facility

June 10, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo---  A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Wednesday for an affordable housing development on the grounds of the YMCA...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow High Girls’ Lacrosse Squad Makes School History

Sleepy Hollow High Girls’ Lacrosse Squad Makes School History

June 9, 2021
By Tom Pedulla-- The success of the Sleepy Hollow High School girls’ lacrosse program, which closed the regular season with...
Read More
Irvington Board Enacts North Broadway Re-Zoning Plan That Favors Moderate And Affordable Housing

Irvington Board Enacts North Broadway Re-Zoning Plan That Favors Moderate And Affordable Housing

June 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— After nearly three hours of public hearings, dominated largely by neighbors opposed to the density of its...
Read More
Greenburgh Petition Aims To Slow Edgemont Incorporation Campaign

Greenburgh Petition Aims To Slow Edgemont Incorporation Campaign

June 8, 2021
By Sue Treiman— Greenburgh officials fired off the latest salvo in the battle over Edgemont’s proposed incorporation Saturday when political...
Read More

Villages Face A Host Of Decisions On Legalized Marijuana

June 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As of April 1st, it is legal in New York State for adults 21 and over to...
Read More
The Receptacle Project: An Artistic Work in Progress

The Receptacle Project: An Artistic Work in Progress

June 8, 2021
By James Carsey-- The Receptacle Project, created by Dobbs Ferry artist Harriet Cherry Cheney, doesn’t quite fit into one particular...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon


Comments

The Hudy Indy welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *