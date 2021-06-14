Community Board TaSH Special Bonus Newsletter (Surprise at the End) Published 2 mins ago2 mins ago June 14, 2021 Monday math quiz! How does The TaSH afford to do all that it does when our vendor fees only cover HALF of market expenses? (Psst, hint: YOU!) Thanks to the incredible generosity of our sponsors and grant funding, we are able to cover many of the other costs, but we can’t quite cover it all without community crowdfunding. COUNT ME IN TO SUPPORT THE TASH! All the (tax-deductible!) funds we raise help support the special things that make the market amazing from music and kids’ activities to our food assistance programs, cultural initiatives and beyond. Last season you showed up for us in a big way when critical sponsorship dollars and grant funding receded due to the pandemic. We survived — and thrived — thanks to this community’s unwavering generosity.Advertisement As our 2021 season gets underway, we are eagerly and hopefully anticipating a safe return of our musical and cultural entertainment. And kids’ activities have already resumed (save the date for Warner Library’s storytime + craft to return this Saturday, June 19!). We are also continuing to offer and expand our food access programs to help those most in need (our TaSH Double Bucks Program doubles SNAP/EBT benefits). As we gear up for a return to more normal times, we’re hopeful that we can continue to look to our biggest supporters — YOU — to help us make all these good things happen for our community. Please click on the link below to visit this year’s crowdfunding page and thank you in advance for your amazing generosity. – Your friends at The TaSH YES! I want to contribute to the TaSH Crowdfunding Campaign P.S. If you stayed with us this far, we know you’re one of our most loyal fans so we’re sharing some top secret scoop with you first… TOMATOES are coming to the market on Saturday. You can find some of the season’s first ripe, cherry tomatoes at Berry Brook Farm. Stay tuned for more news in our weekly newsletter coming on Wednesday morning! Share the News!Advertisement Arts & Entertainment News & Events Irvington News Irvington Student Wins International Film Award June 12, 2021 By Hannah Lustyik-- Kate Abrams, a seventh grader from Irvington Middle School, has won an inaugural international film competition. The... Read More Environmental News Tarrytown News June 2021 TEAC News June 12, 2021 NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL JUNE 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This month,... Read More Community News Goings on in town Irvington News Local News Our Community Top News The 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Visits Lyndhurst June 11, 2021 By Steve Sears--- The Westminster Kennel Club has selected one of the most beautiful locations in America to hold its... Read More Our Schools Sleepy Hollow News Top News State Police Find No Crime in Harassment Investigation Involving Sleepy Hollow Teacher June 11, 2021 By Brianna Staudt-- New York State Police confirmed Thursday they opened, and then closed, an aggravated harassment investigation into a... Read More Community News Local News Tarrytown News Top News Groundbreaking Held for Affordable Housing Project at YMCA Facility June 10, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Wednesday for an affordable housing development on the grounds of the YMCA... Read More Our Schools Rivertowns Sports Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow High Girls’ Lacrosse Squad Makes School History June 9, 2021 By Tom Pedulla-- The success of the Sleepy Hollow High School girls’ lacrosse program, which closed the regular season with... Read More Community News Government News Irvington News Irvington Board Enacts North Broadway Re-Zoning Plan That Favors Moderate And Affordable Housing June 8, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— After nearly three hours of public hearings, dominated largely by neighbors opposed to the density of its... Read More Government News Greenburgh News Local News Politics - Westchester + Rivertowns Greenburgh Petition Aims To Slow Edgemont Incorporation Campaign June 8, 2021 By Sue Treiman— Greenburgh officials fired off the latest salvo in the battle over Edgemont’s proposed incorporation Saturday when political... Read More Community News Government News Villages Face A Host Of Decisions On Legalized Marijuana June 8, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— As of April 1st, it is legal in New York State for adults 21 and over to... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events The Receptacle Project: An Artistic Work in Progress June 8, 2021 By James Carsey-- The Receptacle Project, created by Dobbs Ferry artist Harriet Cherry Cheney, doesn’t quite fit into one particular... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint