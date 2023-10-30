TaSH Shoppers Treated To Flash Mob Dance Recital

October 29, 2023

You’ve seen the YouTubes. A cellist sets up in Brussels’ Grand-Place in the middle of the weekend farmers market, followed shortly by a tuba player. One by one, an entire orchestra emerges from the shadows to perform Benjamin Britten’s Cello Symphony Opus 68 as bewildered but delighted shoppers look on. A baritone strolls out onto Berlin’s Potsdamer Platz and launches into Mozart’s Figaro aria.

They’re called “flash mob” performances, designed to catch everyday shoppers with musical surprises and maybe lure a few to the next concert..

On a gorgeous Saturday leading up to Halloween, a flash mob of some 30 local kids ranging in age from seven to their teens, slipped out onto the lawn behind the vendors’ tents during the TaSH farmers market in Patriots Park and broke into a dance routine to the chords of “The Time Warp” from The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

HalloweenFlashMob2023

Video by Tim Grajek

The performers were from the Rivertowns Dance Academy (RDA), one of the local non-profits that are regularly receives donations from The Kids Club of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow. They had been quietly fundraising for the past year with plans to give back to The Kids Club.

The dance was choreographed by RDA faculty member Alex Martin. After two rehearsals, she had them remarkably in sync. They were supplemented by Kids Club officers as well as Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown.

Funds donated by The Kids Club to RDA support students in need of financial assistance. For information on Kids’ Club: kidsclubtarrytown.org. For information on RDA: rivertowndanceacademy.org. For more information on the flash mob event, contact Char Weigel at vicepresident@kidsclubtarrytown.org.