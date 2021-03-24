Community Board

TaSH Newsletter: Celebrate agriculture by visiting your local farmers market!

March 24, 2021

March 23, is National Agriculture Day – or Ag Day – which is part of an annual week-long celebration of the vital role that agriculture plays in our everyday lives. Organized by the Agriculture Council of America, Ag Day encourages all of us to learn about where our food, fibers and fuel come from and promotes education about the wide variety of rewarding career opportunities in the food and agriculture industry. This year’s theme is “Food Brings Everyone to the Table.” We like the way that sounds!

A great way to celebrate agriculture is by visiting your local farmers market (ahem – that’s us!) where you can not only learn EXACTLY where your food came from but you can also talk to the lovely people who worked so hard to bring you homemade and farm fresh goods. Our dedicated local growers and producers keep us fed no matter what. Did you know that all products sold at the TaSH are required to be grown or produced within 100 miles of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow or within New York State? By shopping at the TaSH, you are supporting our local agricultural economy – and local small businesses.

Read more HERE

Tarrytown Police Force Seeks Local Applicants

March 24, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The Tarrytown Police Department is out combing the village—not in search of criminals this time but in...
Rotary’s Duck Derby, YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Planned for June

March 24, 2021
by Robert Kimmel--- For the 14th consecutive year, the Rotary Club of the Tarrytown’s’ will be conducting its Rubber Duck...
Our Falcons Laid An Egg!

March 23, 2021
At about 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning, March 22, the momma Peregrine Falcon in the Tappan Zee ( Mario M....
Federal Highway Administration Vouches for Cuomo Bridge Safety

March 23, 2021
After reviewing technical investigations of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) issued a statement last week,...
Ardsley Rally In Support of Asian-Americans Draws 500

March 23, 2021
Ardsley Police had said they expected about 50 to show up at a rally in the village’s Louis Pascone Memorial...
Irvington High School Names Co-Valedictorians

March 23, 2021
Two students strong in the sciences were named as Irvington High School’s co-valedictorians for the Class of 2021. Henry Demarest,...
Eligibility Threshold Drops to 50-Year-Olds in NY State

March 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, New Yorkers 50 and older are eligible to make appointments...
Pharmacies Now Able To Vaccinate Comorbid Adults

March 21, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- The State continues to expand both the population of those eligible to receive a COVID vaccine and...
Gullotta House Receives United Way Grant

March 21, 2021
United Way of Westchester and Putnam announced that 30 local nonprofits were collectively awarded $500,000 from Phase 38 of the Emergency Food and...
Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Vaccine Site Tops Expectations

March 20, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The initial response to the first call for 65+ seniors to get one of the 500 doses...
