TaSH Newsletter: Celebrate agriculture by visiting your local farmers market!

March 24, 2021

March 23, is National Agriculture Day – or Ag Day – which is part of an annual week-long celebration of the vital role that agriculture plays in our everyday lives. Organized by the Agriculture Council of America, Ag Day encourages all of us to learn about where our food, fibers and fuel come from and promotes education about the wide variety of rewarding career opportunities in the food and agriculture industry. This year’s theme is “Food Brings Everyone to the Table.” We like the way that sounds!

A great way to celebrate agriculture is by visiting your local farmers market (ahem – that’s us!) where you can not only learn EXACTLY where your food came from but you can also talk to the lovely people who worked so hard to bring you homemade and farm fresh goods. Our dedicated local growers and producers keep us fed no matter what. Did you know that all products sold at the TaSH are required to be grown or produced within 100 miles of Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow or within New York State? By shopping at the TaSH, you are supporting our local agricultural economy – and local small businesses.

Read more HERE

